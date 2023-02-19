Kidnapped Bellville lawyer rescued in Klawer; 3 suspects held

Three suspects have been arrested for the kidnapping of a Bellville lawyer.

Cape Town – A Bellville lawyer who was kidnapped on Friday has been reunited with his family, after the SAPS noted “strange circumstances surrounding this incident”, and launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said that on February 17, the wife of the local lawyer reported her husband missing after he never returned home after work.

After consulting with the lawyer’s business partner and secretary, Swartbooi said police visited the lawyer’s office.

“Bellville detectives were operationalised as a result of the strange circumstances surrounding this incident.

“After consultation with the missing person’s business partner and secretary, they visited the offices and found that the office was in many ways disturbed and certain items were also missing.

“They found a file on the desk which would be of vital importance in their investigation as it gave direct links to pursue.

“The investigating team immediately launched a manhunt in a bid to locate the missing person.

“They proceeded to the address of a female in Yale Road in Belhar who visited the practice the previous day.

“The husband of the female could not give an account of the whereabouts of his wife.

“Witnesses who were questioned in the vicinity, placed the female on the crime scene. They confirmed that she was driving a white motor vehicle, believed to be the victim’s motor vehicle, with an unknown man and two occupants.

“Following the leads in the file found on the desk in the office, their sights were now set on another address mentioned in Klawer.”

Swartbooi said the information was shared with SAPS officers in the West Coast.

“Klawer police spotted the vehicle at an address in their policing precinct and entered the house where they rescued the missing person who was traumatised.

“They then arrested and detained a male and two females on a charge of kidnapping.

“Once charged the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court,” said Swartbooi.

Cape Times