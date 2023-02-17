Cape Town Cycle Tour announces new U/17 race

The Cape Town Cycle Tour has announced the addition of an U/17 Boys race to the 2023 Cycle Tour line-up. Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Cape Town Cycle Tour has announced the addition of an U/17 Boys race to the 2023 Cycle Tour line-up.

This means that Cape Town Cycle Tour Sunday will now feature an elite men’s race, an elite women’s race, an U/17 Girls race in the 42km Cape Town Cycle Tour, an U/15 Boys race in the 42km Cape Town Cycle Tour and the U/17 Boys race.

The men’s elite race will take place over the traditional 109km route, with the women’s 78km elite race starting in Fish Hoek and ending in Green Point.

The new U/17 Boys race will also take place on the 78km route, with the boys starting at 6am in Fish Hoek. All entrant hopefuls into the U/17 Boys race need to be registered with Cycling South Africa (CSA). UCI rules will apply.

With the Cape Town Cycle Tour celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2023, the inclusion of a new distance – the 42km Cycle Tour – and multiple age-group events looks to cement the event’s commitment to developing a culture of cycling not just in Cape Town but across South Africa.

“This is a very exciting development for the Cape Town Cycle Tour,” said David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust, the organisers of the event.

“We have worked with Cycling South Africa on the concept and we believe an U/17 Boys race will spur our young riders into action. Cycling is a sport and hobby that can be done for life; with these age-group categories, we’re really trying to create a culture of bike riding that starts at a young age. Of course, having an U/17 Boys race also gives us an opportunity to celebrate our best young cyclists and to help them prepare for elite racing.”

Boys who fit the criteria for participating in the 78km U/17 Boys race can enter via: https://online.entries.co.za/entries/findperson.aspx?eid=2023

For more information, visit: https://www.capetowncycletour.com/