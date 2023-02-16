WATCH LIVE: Tebello Tibz Motsoane was a ‘powerhouse’

Cape Town – Late chef and entrepreneur, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane has been described as a ‘powerhouse’ and ‘game-changer’.

During the memorial service for Motsoane at the Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg, on Thursday evening, Motsoane was described as someone who worked hard in the background, making sure whatever needed to be done, was done.

Tibz and rapper AKA were murdered in a shooting in front of a popular night spot in Florida Road, Durban, last Friday.

AKA’s family was in attendance at Motsoane’s memorial.

Before the ceremony was opened with a prayer, a moment of silence was held for Motsoane and AKA.

The Katlehong-born chef has had a big influence on the culinary industry over the years.

Before he became a chef, he was in the music business and ran a company called ShowLove, one of South Africa’s longest-running hip hop events companies.

In interviews, when asked what food meant to him, he said: “Sitting at the table is always an opportunity to connect, most of us come from different parts of the country and when we share a table to enjoy a meal, we are sharing our past and present experiences.”

