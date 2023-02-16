Measles cases continue to rise in SA – NICD

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases has cautioned that measles cases are continuing to increase in the country. Picture: Reuters/Lindsey Wasson

Cape Town - Seventy-six new cases of measles have been reported in the country since the start of February, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Monday.

Since October 2022, 537 cases have been reported in outbreak-affected provinces, which are Limpopo (190 cases), Mpumalanga (94 cases), North West (169 cases), Gauteng (61 cases), and the Free State (23 cases).

“The majority of cases (72%) were reported from primary health-care facilities, and the highest proportion of cases reported from hospitals (53%) were in children under the age of one.

“Members of the public are urged to ensure their children are vaccinated against measles,” the NICD said.

The Western Cape had four reported cases by the end of last year, and an additional four since January.

The NICD said measles cases are continuing to increase.

“Prevention and control of measles outbreaks can only be achieved through vaccination.

“Caregivers and parents are advised to review their children’s vaccination records and confirm that they have received the measles vaccine.

“It is never too late to vaccinate – children who have not been vaccinated may receive the measles vaccine at any age over 6 months, and free of charge at primary health services.

“Clinicians across the country are urged to be on the lookout for measles cases.

“It is understood that the health departments in the respective provinces have commenced with or are planning immunisation campaigns.”

For more information about measles, case definition, notification, investigation and guidelines for measles management including vaccination, visit the NICD website at /www.nicd.ac.za/diseases-a-z-index/measles/

