DFFE investigating Green Point sewage

ACTIONSA provincial chairperson Michelle Wasserman she says she found islands of floating sewage, as well as sanitary pads, tampons and condoms when she kayaked from Three Anchor Bay to the exit point of the Green Point sewage outfall.

Cape Town - The Department of Forestry, Fishery and the Environment (DFFE) says it will investigate allegations of islands of floating sewage, sanitary pads and condoms among other waste near the Green Point sewage outfall.

ActionSA this week raised the alarm saying it had first-hand evidence which showed the public was being misled about “treated” sewage in Cape Town oceans.

“Yesterday I kayaked from Three Anchor Bay to the exit point of the Green Point sewage outfall, where I found islands of floating sewage, as well as sanitary pads, tampons and condoms.

“The exit point of the Green Point sewage outfall is impossible to miss as hundreds of seagulls gather on top of it, eating the floating excrement,” said ActionSA Western Cape provincial chairperson, Michelle Wasserman.

She added that kayakers reported that some of the sewage had drifted into Granger Bay.

ActionSA said it was awaiting the outcome of its appeals against the Coastal Waters Discharge Permits that were issued for the Hout Bay, Camps Bay and the Green Point Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTWs) in Cape Town.

City acting mayco member for water and sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi, said the solid waste items mentioned by ActionSA could not be attributed to the outfall.

“Further pollution depicted is unlikely to be from the outfall given that the colour is not consistent with preliminary treated sewage.

“The outfall is monitored on an ongoing basis for compliance with permit conditions and legislation.”

He added that the City was assessing the feasibility of measures to further mitigate the environmental impact of the three coastal outfalls, including additional higher level pre-treatment on land prior to discharge.

“In the interim, outfalls continue to operate in line with permit conditions with no deleterious effect on the marine environment.

“Coastal outfalls are a global practice which is guided by local engineering and pollution legislation and guidelines.

“In some cases, spatial and environmental constraints inhibit wastewater treatment works at small coastal enclaves. For example, there are major spatial, practical, and financial constraints to building a multibillion-rand WWTW in the area to service the Green Point, Hout Bay and Camps Bay catchments.

“Reconfiguring of the existing sewer network would also be required in these areas.”

The DFFE said it would investigate the matter.

Department spokesperson Albi Modise said: “The Department has authorised the City of Cape Town to discharge preliminary treated effluent.

“The effluent is processed through two coarse screens to remove inorganic and non-degradable components, which are about 3mm in particle size.

“In light of (the) above treatment process, the reported items should not be emanating from the outfall.

“The department will engage with the City of Cape Town and investigate the claims.”

The DFFE said the discharge permit is valid for five years, and the applicant is required to submit an effluent improvement plan.

