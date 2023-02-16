AKA album drop goes ahead as planned to honour his legacy

Cape Town - The highly-anticipated album release of slain Kiernan “AKA” Forbes will go ahead as planned later this month, to honour his legacy.

In a statement, the Forbes family confirmed that the “Mass Country” album release would still go ahead as planned, and as per AKA’s wishes, the next single release would be “Company”.

The album drop will take place on February 24.

A statement by the family read: “With the nation engulfed with the grief of the tragic and untimely passing of Kiernan AKA Forbes, the Forbes family have acknowledged the outpouring of support and love from South Africa and beyond. The family continues to celebrate the life of their son. To honour his legacy, they are choosing to continue with the release of the ”Mass Country“ album on February 24 as planned. In the last two years ”Mass Country“ has become AKA’s entire world.”

AKA and chef, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, were shot and killed outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban at the weekend ahead of a club appearance.

AKA’s manager and co-executive producer on the anticipated album, Nivo, said: “The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this roll-out and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project.”

The statement further said that “Company” was recorded in Los Angeles during AKA’s January holiday and will be released on Friday, February 17, alongside long-time collaborator and friend, Kiddominant.

AKA will be laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday, February 18, while a memorial is set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre at 3pm, also streamed live online on the megastar’s Youtube page.

A memorial for Motsoane will take place on Thursday, February 16 at 5pm in Observatory, Johannesburg.

A live stream for Motsoane’s memorial can be viewed here.

