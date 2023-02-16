17-year-old boy arrested after knives and pangas confiscated in George school fight

Cape Town - Police in Conville, George, arrested a 17-year-old, and confiscated knives and pangas used during an altercation between school learners on Wednesday.

The incident was reported by a resident who witnessed a group of boys walking with pangas, knives and dogs past her home.

Ward 17 councillor, Brendon Adams, said apparently learners from another school were fighting with other learners from a nearby school.

“I was contacted by an aunty in my ward who told me about youngsters walking with pangas, knives and dogs past her house towards George High School, upon which I immediately called the police. Police responded immediately.

“I then got in my car and drove towards the school and met up with the police who were chasing some youngsters who were hiding in the bushes near the Molenriver.

“The police managed to catch some of them, a young boy was also stabbed in the back by another. The police also managed to confiscate a bag full of knives from the children,” he said.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed the incident.

“This office confirms that a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested following an altercation between learners in Mille Street, Rosemoore.

“When the police approached, the learners fled the scene and dropped their weapons. One suspect was arrested on the scene, he will make his court appearance in the George Magistrate’s Court once charged,” Gwala said.

Director of child rights group Molo Songololo, Patric Solomons, said the incident was not uncommon among youngsters.

“It is rather disturbing but nothing new. Many of the children and adults we work with carry one or other weapon for 'protection' … and many schools report removing weapons from learners regularly.

“We also know of learners who hide their weapons on or outside school premises. This is also due to the fact that robbery, assault, stabbings and even shootings are almost everyday reads for many learners in hot spot violent crime areas.

“Some were born into it, violence and crime is part of everyday life, and it's the way in which they settle scores, protect themselves or become offenders.

“The causes for this can be breakdown in child protection, family and community support systems, and poor school learner management and support programmes and teaching, which increases the problem of violence and crime amongst children.

“Lack of parental guidance and support and absence of parenting outside the home further increase risks for children,“ Solomons said.

Cape Times