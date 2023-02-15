WC legislature lit up in colours of rainbow flag in countdown to Cape Town Pride 2023

Cape Town – The Western Cape legislature building has once again been lit in the colours of the rainbow flag as the countdown to Cape Town Pride 2023 has begun.

Those who drive by the building at night will notice the pride colours, the provincial government said.

Premier Alan Winde said, “Our LGBTQIA+ community still faces challenges.

“By lighting up the provincial parliament, we are visibly showing our support and our willingness to confront unacceptable and archaic prejudices and discrimination. We will always support and fight for equality for all our residents.”

Cape Town Pride will take place on March 4.

The Mardi Gras festival is expected to be the biggest ever pride event the City has ever seen.

Speaker in the legislature, Daylin Mitchell said: "In line with the vision of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, in promoting tolerance, equity, diversity, integrity, dignity, equality, respect and justice, the annual lighting up of the legislature building reflects our ongoing support for the LGBTQIA+ community as we celebrate Cape Town Pride."

City mayco member for Urban Mobility Roberto Quintas added: “It is encouraging that here in the Western Cape and Mother City, our governments take inclusion, equality, diversity and awareness seriously and to heart. We celebrate our LBGTQIA+ communities, whether they are residents or visitors, and we are thrilled to be able to support Cape Town Pride and to use the seat of our Provincial Government to showcase the event and what it means to those in our queer community.”

Cape Times