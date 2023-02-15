K-9 search and rescue dogs are trained and used to search for missing persons and recover dead bodies. Picture: SAPS

Cape Town - SAPS Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has hailed the organisation’s K-9 Search and Rescue (SAR) team deployed to Türkiye, for their role in search-and-recovery efforts.

The team, consisting of five K-9 dogs, their handlers and a team leader, departed for Türkiye on February 9.

The team has led numerous search operations for survivors, and to recover the bodies of deceased victims.

“The SAPS K-9 search-and-rescue dogs are trained and used to search for missing persons and recover dead bodies.

“They also detect human scent, remains and are able to find victims of floods and collapsed buildings.

“Among the successes achieved by the team is the recovery of an 80-year-old elderly woman who was found alive in a collapsed building.

“The South African Police Service takes this opportunity to commend the following members who have represented the organisation and South Africa with great pride,” SAPS said.

The team leader is Brigadier Vimla Moodley, who is the current serving Provincial Head in the Eastern Cape for Police Emergency Services (PES).

– Warrant Officer Tinalia Gouws is a K-9 search-and-rescue handler attached to the Lydenberg K-9 unit in Mpumalanga.

– Warrant Officer Martin Bann is a K-9 search and rescue handler attached to the Benoni K-9 unit in Gauteng.

– Warrant Officer Keagan Naidoo is a K-9 search and rescue handler attached to the Johannesburg K-9 unit in Gauteng.

– Warrant Officer Len Willemse is a K-9 search and rescue handler attached to the Pretoria K-9 unit in Gauteng.

– Sergeant Jennifer Seleka is a K-9 search and rescue handler attached to the Mahikeng K-9 search and rescue unit in North West.

Masemola said the team epitomised excellence that exists within the SAPS.

“The team has been hard at work, searching and locating victims where excavators and rescuers would take over recover victims.

“We are happy to hear that our role yielded significant results and we were able to provide closure to the people of Türkiye.

“On behalf of the SAPS, I would like to pay gratitude to the team who have displayed commitment and dedication to the cause of serving,” said Masemola.

The team are set to arrive back in South Africa on Saturday, February 18.

