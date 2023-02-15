Santaco threatens taxis won't operate next week

Western Cape commuters might soon scramble for transport as the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has threatened to embark on yet another “stay away”. Picture: Matthews Baloyi/ANA Archives

Cape Town - Western Cape commuters might soon scramble for transport as the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has threatened to embark on yet another “stay away”.

More than 5 000 pupils from Khayelitsha and neighbouring areas have been missing out on schooling since last week.

This was due to what the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has labelled as an “illegal blockade” by minibus taxi associations in an attempt to muscle in on transport contracts and allegedly extort money from the department.

Santaco held a mass meeting with the minibus taxi association on Tuesday in Mitchell's Plain to discuss a number of grievances.

Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus said in terms of the scholar transport issue, they had agreed to have a meeting with the taxi associations operating in the regions concerned.

This was expected late on Tuesday and is anticipated to continue on Wednesday.

Taxi operator demands include the lifting of a moratorium on metered taxi operating licences, claiming the taxi industry was never consulted.

Hermanus also raised the issue of continued operations by Golden Arrow Bus Services(GABS) on the B97 route between Mbekweni and Bellville.

“Santaco has approached the department of Mobility to get an explanation as to why GABS continued to operate on B97 long after the route was reopened to the taxi industry.

“We have not received a satisfactory response. Santaco will continue to engage with the department as it has a potential to destabilise that area again.”

Hermanus said the meeting resolved that traffic by-laws targeting the Minibus Taxi Industry be taken on judicial review.

“To this effect, a law firm will be formally appointed by next week,” said Hermanus

The taxi industry has further agreed to embark on a “stay away” next week over the impoundments of vehicles.

Education MEC David Maynier said what the minibus taxi associations were doing was a crime.

“The minibus taxi mafia has now escalated their action, by threatening to ‘offload’ learners from any transport not operated by the associations, including the cars of parents doing everything they can to get their children to school safely.

Our schools are also scrambling to make sure that learners do not fall too far behind.

“We thank them for their efforts to develop work packs and keep in contact with parents,” he said.

Manyier said on Monday they had a meeting with the provincial police leadership and agreed to a plan of action that includes SAPS operations.

“We are in the process of finalising an affidavit in order to lay a criminal complaint against the taxi associations ... and are exploring the possibility of an urgent interdict.”

Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed the meeting under the auspices of the ProvJoint.

“While no cases have been opened with the Police yet, the threat at hand is viewed in a serious light with multi-pronged operational interventions in place to mitigate the impact thereby seeing learners continuing with academic activity.

“With others in law enforcement, SAPS officials from the identified precincts and units will embark on operational duties proactively and reactively.

“Where incidents occur and are reported, the SAPS detective capability will investigate cases,” she said.

Daniel Johnson spokesperson to acting Mobility MEC Ivan Meyer said the department continues to engage Santaco and Gabs on services provided on route B97.

“The Department was instrumental in the mediation process that led to issuing of some 50 new minibus operating licenses for route B97. We appeal to all parties to respect the law, operate within the confines of their operating license conditions, and not take the law into their own hands if they feel aggrieved.”

City traffic service spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said legislation allows a municipality to draft and enforce bylaws, Section 156(2) of the Constitution.

“A municipality may make and administer by-laws for the effective administration of the matters which it has the right to administer.”

According to City macyo member for urban mobility Rob Quintas, the lifting of the moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi services was based on a demand method.

“It confirmed to the city that there is a demand for this specific service – namely, metered-taxi services and that more operating licences should be made available to operate,” he said.

Quintas advised Santco to raise its concern to the inter-modal planning subcommittee (IPC) , a forum where the minibus-taxi industry is represented.

To report extortion, members of the public can anonymously contact police at 0800 31 4444.

Cape Times