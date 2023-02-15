Four people were shot to death in a house in Nomjila Street in Kwazakele, Gqeberha.

Cape Town - Police have released the names of the four victims of a shooting at a house in Nomjila Street in Kwazakele, Gqeberha, on Sunday

Three of the victims were students at the East Cape Midlands College, Heath Park campus in Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu, said an investigation was ongoing, with no arrests yet.

The victims are:

Busiwe Notyawe, 23, from Coffee Bay.

Sesethu Dweba, 22, from Lusikisiki.

Asanda Ngubo, 19, from Queenstown.

Bulumko Ngube, 29, owner of the house.

“According to police information, at about 00:45, a patrolling police vehicle was stopped by a female who alleged that she and other people were shot at by unknown men at the mentioned address,” Naidu said.

“It is further alleged that approximately 11 people (six women and five men) were drinking and enjoying themselves at the house when three men entered and started shooting.

“Four people (three women and a man) were fatally injured while three people (two men and a woman) sustained gunshot wounds and another four people (two men and two women) escaped unhurt. The owner of the house died in the incident.”

Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects is asked to contact Col Willie Mayi on 082 697 5914 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

Cape Times