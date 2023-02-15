Moyhdian Pangkaeker will serve nine life terms behind bars following his conviction on 21 criminal charges including the kidnapping, rape, murder and desecration of the corpse of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk. Picture: Patrick Louw/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Rapist and kidnapper Moyhdian Pangkaeker will serve nine life terms behind bars after hearing his fate at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Pangkaeker, who refused responsibility for his crimes, was sentenced for the 21 criminal charges he was convicted of earlier this year by Judge Alan Maher.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Pangkaeker has conflicted with the law several times, especially on crimes involving children. In 2001, he kidnapped and killed his child.

The Bellville Regional Court convicted and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment for culpable homicide and kidnapping (abduction). He was also convicted for the neglect of his child. His notoriety came to the fore following his arrest for the kidnapping, rape, murder and desecration of the body of 8-year-old (Tazné).”

Director of Public Prosecutions Nicolette Bell commended the investigation and the prosecution team who worked tirelessly to ensure justice for the victims.

“We asked for these sentences because we believed that this accused will never be rehabilitated, he is a repeat offender who targeted the most vulnerable in our society. We believed there was no proper sentence than long-term imprisonment.

“We are much happy that the court ordered that the judgment and sentence judgment be included in the file to be sent to the Department of Correctional Services so that these sentences can be considered when he applies for parole,” said Bell.

Civil rights organisation Action Society lauded the hefty sentence.

Co-ordinator Kaylynn Palm said: “Action Society welcomed the sentencing of the rapist and murderer of 8-year-old Tazné van Wyk in the Western Cape High Court today, three years and one week after she went missing.

Dangerous people like this criminal should never be allowed to come into contact with any child or woman. He is a disgrace to the human race. The criminal justice system should move a lot faster to get victims the justice they deserve.”

Tazne van Wyk Picture: Supplied

Tazné went missing on February 7, 2020, and her dismembered body – her right hand cut off – was found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester on February 19, 2020, a site which Pangkaeker pointed out to police after his arrest.

Handing down judgment, Judge Maher said Pangkaeker had “a heart of darkness”. This follows strong aggravation and mitigation arguments during sentencing procedures in January this year.

Pangkaeker has been locked away for a mountain of charges including the kidnapping, rape, murder and desecrating the corpse of Tazné after he lured her with him while visiting a tuck shop near her home in Connaught Street, Clarke Estate.

Last month, probation officer Freddy Wakefield, submitting his probation officer’s report to the court, said that Pangkaeker – who was also convicted for his incestuous relationship from which a boy child was born with his biological daughter – did not accept responsibility for his crimes and was at risk of re-offending as he had previously breached parole conditions.

Wakefield further testified that Pangkaeker was “socially maladjusted” and after gathering reports from his family, they had refused to welcome Pangkaeker back due to his years of lying, manipulation and deception for his own benefit.

