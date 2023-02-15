The Cederberg First Residents Association (CE) has been reported to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) over allegations that they registered voters for special votes without their consent for the ward 6 by-election. Picture: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Cederberg First Residents Association (CE) has been reported to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) over allegations that they registered voters for special votes without their consent for the ward 6 by-election.

It is alleged the party submitted over 300 people as special voters for the by-election being held on Wednesday.

The ANC however claimed some of the voters were registered without their knowledge, while some were younger than 25 and did not meet the criteria.

But CE leader Dr Ruben Richards refuted the allegations on Tuesday, calling them a smear campaign to discredit the party.

The ward became vacant following the resignation of the previous councillor.

ANC leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore said: “I have spoken to voters who never applied for special votes, yet were on the list of special voters, compiled by the IEC.

This is nothing but desperation by the CE as they fear losing the ward.”

Marianne Nel of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) said they were calling for an investigation, and were of the view that the constitutional rights of the voters were “deliberately and maliciously violated”.

“We believe this act will likely compromise these voters as their information is open to other parties and individuals which leaves them vulnerable and open to victimisation and intimidation which we cannot allow.

“We are also of the view that this action leaves us questioning all of the registered special votes and we request evidence if it is not so,” said Nel.

The party said affidavits of affected parties have been sent to the IEC.

In one affidavit seen by the Cape Times, a voter claimed she was shocked when she received a call informing her that she was registered as a special voter.

Richards called for the parties to provide evidence of what they were accusing the CE of.

“I was with the candidate during special votes. We didn’t do anything fraudulent. Why are they coming with this now in the eleventh hour?

“They must provide evidence of what they are accusing us of. They are trying to discredit the candidate.

This is cheap politicking and part of a campaign to discredit us. Every special vote has been approved by the IEC,” he said.

IEC provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said he has received correspondence from the political parties on the matter.

“I had received correspondences from three political parties on the issue of special vote applications, to which I had already responded to each. I am not in the habit or intent of responding to campaign media statements.

“I want to assure all voters that no one can vote on your behalf because we check IDs on presentation by voters. The IEC calls on all parties to abide by the Electoral Code of Conduct,“ he said.

