UCT moves classes to online indefinitely

UCT SRC vice president Swazi Hlophe addressed hundreds of students gathered at the Graça Machel lawns on issues of registration and residences among others. Picture: Armand Hough/Africa News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Tensions remained high at two of the city’s largest universities as UCT and UWC students demanded registration extensions and the removal of fee blocks, among other issues.

By Monday night UCT confirmed that classes would be online from Tuesday until further notice, while UWC said it had extended its registration period to Thursday, February 16 following meetings between students and management.

Scores of students gathered on the Graça Machel lawns at UCT on Monday, as the Student Representative Council (SRC) shutdown campus calling for an emergency meeting with Council.

The students demanded a policy review in which fee blocks and financial exclusion are eradicated indefinitely, fee blocks to be lifted before the commencement of the academic year and the registration period to be opened for five working days following the removal of fee blocks with no late penalty, among others.

“As expressed in our previous statements, the SRC has a very clear stance on fee blocks: they are a tool of oppression against black and poor students and should be eradicated altogether.

Too many students have been robbed of their right to education and are faced with financial exclusion.

“We reject the fate the university has declared on our fellow colleagues.

We will not stand idle while the futures of our students are being sold to the highest bidder,” the UCT SRC said in a statement.

UCT said the “disruptive actions” on campus, led by the SRC had gone beyond the bounds of lawful protest.

“It is of concern that the SRC resorted to this latest course of action without having had any engagements with the university management. In the previous round of engagements, as recently as two weeks ago, the management and the SRC worked on the issues tabled and managed to find a resolution to some of the pressing issues,” UCT said in a statement.

The institution added it had put several measures in place to respond to issues relating to fee blocks and outstanding student debt including the UCT Council approved amended fee debt threshold from R1 000 to R10 000, enabling more students to register in 2023 despite their outstanding debt, and the university’s “grace period” enables students with outstanding debt to access the academic project while working on settling the debt.

UCT said it was also currently providing emergency accommodation to a number of students who were yet to reduce their debt.

“Further measures being considered by the university include an extended grace period window and a consideration to review the grace period applications which have been declined.”

UCT said that in light of the disruptions, a decision was taken to move the teaching and learning programme online with effect from today until further notice.

“In instances where it is not possible for programmes to be moved online, faculties and/or departments will make specific arrangements and communicate these directly to the staff and students concerned. Staff members are also advised to work remotely until informed otherwise, with the exception of essential service staff.”

An emergency Rapid Response Task Team (RRTT) meeting to engage further with the student leadership was scheduled.

Meanwhile the South African Students Congress(SASCO) at UWC also held a mass meeting on campus saying they were challenging “the unjustified conditions created for students”.

“The university closed registration on February 10, leaving behind a large number of students that still have outstanding financial clearance issues. Students are forced to look for alternative accommodation, mostly which are not conducive for student occupation due to the dysfunctionality of the residential services placement processes,” SASCO said.

UWC said 85% of undergraduate students had been registered to date and that its management had met with student leaders.

“The management of the University of the Western Cape has met with student leaders and discussed the concerns raised.

“Decisions relating to these discussions will be communicated in due course. Students who are working through appeals and financial clearance have until Thursday, February 16 to register,” said UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder.

In terms of accommodation, he said there had been regular meetings with the Appeals Committee which consists of the Student Representative Council (SRC) and the Central House Committee (CHC), Placement Manager and Placement Coordinator, adding that “student leadership has been thus updated regarding allocation of students in residences”.

“First-year students who are currently on waiting lists for Unibell Residence placements will receive preference over students who have received accommodation offers but have not arrived on campus at this stage.

“Those who have appealed with respect to residential placement will receive their responses as soon as possible,” Abarder said.

Cape Times