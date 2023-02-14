Tazne’s killer gets 9 life sentences

Cape Town - Convicted rapist and kidnapper, Moyhdian Pangkaeker, will serve nine life terms behind bars after the Western Cape High Court sentenced him on Tuesday.

Pangkaeker, who refused responsibility for his crimes, was sentenced for the 21 criminal charges he was convicted of earlier this year.

This follows aggravation and mitigation arguments during sentencing procedures in January.

Pangkaeker has been locked away for a mountain of crimes, including the kidnapping, rape, murder and desecration of the corpse of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk, after he lured her while visiting a tuckshop near her home in Connaught Street, Clarke Estate.

Last month, probation officer Freddy Wakefield, said Pangkaeker, who was also convicted for his incestuous relationship from which a boy child was born with his biological daughter, did not accept responsibility for his crimes and was at risk of re-offending as he had previously breached parole conditions.

Pangkaeker was on parole when he kidnapped Tazne.

Wakefield further testified that Pangkaeker was “socially maladjusted” and after gathering reports from his family, they had refused to welcome him back due to his years of lying, manipulation and deception for his own benefit.

During the trial the court heard sordid details, in-camera, about the incestuous relationship he had with his biological daughter.

The State in its heads of argument wrote: “It is submitted that the moral blameworthiness of (Pangkaeker) is high. He raped his own daughter who he knew was vulnerable and who was suffering from epileptic fits… It is striking that she referred to her life as a nightmare in her victim impact report. It is submitted that the accused is greatly to be blamed for her state of mind.

“As pointed out… (Pangkaeker) was indiscriminate about the choosing of his sexual victims even if it was family,” the State submitted.

Cape Times