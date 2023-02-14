Pet owners have been urged to look further than the SPCA for their lost pets. Picture: Matthews Baloyi

Cape Town - Pet owners need to look further than the SPCA for their lost pets, the animal welfare organisation says.

“When stray animals are picked up, many people’s first course of action is to take the animal to their local SPCA. However, this isn’t always the case.

“Sometimes, people take stray animals to their local veterinary clinic or even other animal welfare shelters.

“Pet owners are strongly advised to look at facilities beyond just the SPCA for their lost pets.

“SPCAs scan every single animal that is brought in, and if your pet has a microchip or a collar, you will be contacted.”

The SPCA noted that, technically, stray animals were meant to be admitted to the local pound, and often it was the local SPCA that acted as the pound for their community.

“In addition to the local SPCA, pet owners should look at their local veterinary clinics as well as other local animal welfare shelters for their lost pets.

“Most veterinary clinics and other animal welfare shelters also share posts with the details of the stray animals they have brought in on their social media accounts.

“Pet owners are reminded to ensure that all their pets are properly identified by way of a microchip and collar, with updated details, to ensure that their pets can be reunited with them if lost.”

Cape Times