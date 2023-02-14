Mitchells Plain's Highlands Drive closed for roadworks

Road resurfacing, rehabilitation and road marking will take place along Highlands Drive, Spine Road, Sheffield Road and Mew Way. Picture: ANA Archive

Cape Town - A section of Highlands Drive will be closed to traffic until mid-March, as the City conducts road maintenance along important routes in Philippi, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

The rehabilitation of sections of roads in Philippi, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha started recently, with the work including the resurfacing, rehabilitation and road marking of Sheffield Road, Mew Way, Highlands Drive and Spine Road.

Residents can expect the work to continue until mid-March 2023, depending unforeseen delays and inclement weather.

Highlands Drive will be closed to traffic between Alabama Road and Eisleben Road for the duration of the project.

“These roads are important mobility routes for public transport vehicles and private cars to and from Khayelitsha, Philippi, Mitchells Plain and other areas in Cape Town.

“The work includes the replacement of damaged and missing barrier kerbs, milling out of the existing surfacing and base layers, and constructing new bituminous treated base layers and asphalt surfacing layers.

“Regular maintenance is pivotal to prolong the longevity of the city's road network.

“I want to thank the local communities for their ongoing support and cooperation while we are doing this work to improve the road surfaces,” said Urban Mobility mayco member, Rob Quintas.

“The road markings will also improve visibility and safety. We have measures in place to help direct residents during the construction period and we urge all road users to please comply,” he said.

The work is taking place on weekdays between 7.30am and 5pm.

The affected sections of these roads are closed to two-way traffic and a stop-go-system is in place.

Provision has been made for the morning and afternoon peak traffic periods to allow road users to make use of the roadway without undue delays.

For enquiries call the Transport Information Centre (toll-free 24/7) on 0800 65 64 63, or email [email protected].

Cape Times