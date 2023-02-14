Deadly week on Cape Town roads as 13 pedestrians killed in crashes, 81 arrested for various offences

A pedestrian was knocked by a car on the corner of Buitengracht and Riebeek Street. Picture: Armand Hough

Cape Town - Thirteen pedestrians were killed in crashes in the Western Cape in a week, as traffic officials once again reminded drivers to be vigilant.

From February 6 -12, 50 motorists were also arrested for driving under the influence.

“Certain road users are more vulnerable than others”, said acting Mobility MEC, Ivan Meyer.

“Children, people with disabilities and old people are more vulnerable than younger, able-bodied pedestrians.

“Cyclists and motorcyclists are more vulnerable than people in vehicles.

“Children are more likely to be seriously injured or killed in a collision. This is because they are generally shorter than adults and are, therefore, more likely to get hit in their heads and chests.

“Slow down when you see children near a road. They may be prone to impulsive and unexpected behaviour, like running into the road after a ball or a pet without looking for oncoming traffic. Young children might not be good at judging the speed of an oncoming vehicle, so they may cross a road when it is not safe,” Meyer said.

Provincial Traffic Services implemented a total of 334 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the Western Cape, in which 35 566 vehicles were stopped and checked.

A total of 10 479 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness.

A total of 81 arrests were made for the following offences:

50 x driving under the influence of alcohol

3 x speeding

2 x reckless and negligent driving

1 x goods overloading

11 x possession of fraudulent documentation

6 x undocumented persons

2 x bribery

2 x resisting arrest

1 x fail to furnish information

1 x assault

1 x crimen injuria

1 x driving or riding a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Cape Times