Cathy and Llewellyn: A story of overcoming homelessness, drug abuse and finding love

Cape Town – When Catherine Larry sought refuge at Streetscapes’s housing and work programme following a life of struggle and drugs, she had no idea this would be the same place she would meet her “amazing” husband, Llewellyn Jenniker.

Despite living under the same roof at the shelter, the couple said they were shy at first and initially did not speak for some time.

Cathy, as she is affectionately known, is from Bonteheuwel and has spent 20 years on the streets.

In her late 30s, she went back home to live with her sister, but a year later, she left and went back to the streets.

She has a 19-year-old son.

“I spent a long time on the streets. It wasn’t easy for me. When you are on the streets, you can’t think about others – you must only think about yourself.

“This was a hard thing for me,” she said.

Desperate to change her life, in 2019, she joined Streetscapes, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing work opportunities for people living on the streets.

Llewellyn’s story is not so different.

He was also born in Cape Town and grew up in Retreat.

He said he was enticed to life on the street by local street people from the age of 14.

“I was in school at that time, but there were street guys who used to hang out at the shop by the school.

“I started mixing with them. I would hang out with them. Then all of a sudden, I thought, why should I go to school when I can hang with my friends? I started bunking classes at first, then I just stopped going,” he said.

It was there that he met his first wife at the tender age of 16 and became a full-time street person.

She, unfortunately, died of a heart attack in 2021.

Llewellyn has a 16-year-old son.

Cathy and Llewellyn’s love story began to blossom while they were working together at Streetscapes, Vredehoek Gardens, although it was not merely love at first.

Cathy found Llewellyn to be strange, while he thought she was short-tempered.

“This one time, he was washing his clothes with his hands. I asked him why he was washing his clothes with his hands when there is a laundry machine. He said because he is used to it. I just laughed at this and walked away,” Cathy said.

Llewellyn thought Cathy was bossy and short-tempered.

“We were working by the bins, and she would come in and start ordering people around, telling them what to do. But she never did this to me. I wanted to talk to her, but I was scared. I was scared because she was very short-tempered,” he said.

The couple, who got married at Home Affairs on July 4, 2022, hope to grow their unique love story, maintain their sobriety, and one day, own a home; where their two sons can visit them at any time.

“For me and her, the only thing I wish is that we could have a home. She has a big son. I also have a big one. My dream is we can stay at a place where our sons can come visit. Because where we stay, if they come today, they have to leave the same day. For me, my wish is that if they come on a Friday, then they can leave on a Sunday. That is the wish in my heart,” Llewellyn said.

Cathy, who was previously in an abusive relationship, said Llewellyn came into her life and shielded her from any further abuse.

The couple is looking forward to celebrating their first anniversary.

Cape Times