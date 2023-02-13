Six arrested after fatal Cape Town CBD stabbing

Six suspects were arrested after a fatal stabbing in the Cape Town CBD.

Cape Town - Six suspects, aged between 18 and 29, were arrested on a charge of murder after a fight broke out in the Cape Town CBD on Sunday, with a man fatally stabbed in the neck.

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said CCTV operators saw the fight break out among a group of men, with one stabbing another in the neck.

Metro police, law enforcement and SAPS members responded while the suspects attempted to flee the scene.

“On Sunday, February 12, CCTV operators saw a fight break out among a group of men in the CBD, with one stabbing another in the neck.

“The officers arrested six men and recovered the weapon, which had been thrown on the roof of a building.

“Ambulance services attended to the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries.

“The suspects, aged between 18 and 29, were detained at Cape Town police station on a charge of murder.

“Valuable CCTV footage has been submitted to the SAPS investigating officer for further use by the National Prosecuting Authority,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, officers issued 3 993 fines and arrested 44 suspects at the weekend on various charges including 27 for the possession of drugs and four for driving under the influence of alcohol.

City officers also held integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations during which 36 757 speeding offences were recorded, and 27 317 fines were issued for various traffic violations.

Cape Times