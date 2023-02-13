Rugby’s ‘big-hearted’ Boutros mourned

Cape Town - The Oudtshoorn rugby community is mourning the loss of “big-hearted” rugby player Boutros ‘Boelie’ May who was killed in a stabbing incident on Sunday morning.

A 24-year-old woman has since been arrested in connection with his killing.

It is alleged that he was involved in an argument with the suspect outside a nightclub and was stabbed in the shoulder with a sharp object.

May was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

His death follows that of another young sports star, Oshiwn Andries, who was also killed in a stabbing incident last Sunday.

Andries, a defender of the Stellenbosch Football Club team, was described as a young and promising “gifted star”. His death is still under investigation.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said: “Oudtshoorn police are investigating a murder case following a stabbing incident early this morning (Sunday) at about 3am in front of a night club in St Johns Street, Oudtshoorn, where a 30-year-old man was stabbed and fatally wounded.

“A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of murder.

“She will appear in court on (Monday) on the mentioned charges.” May’s aunt, Bevedine Mei (corr) said the family was shocked and totally devastated.

“He was not the kind of person who will go out and look for trouble because he was such a caring and considerate person.

“He was always there for his family and friends. He was always respectful towards others. He was always a reliable person.

“Through his quiet personality, he made a big impact in the community of Oudtshoorn, especially through his sport. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and the community of Oudtshoorn,” she said.

May joined the Bridgton Rugby Football Club in 2014 when he was 21 years old.

The club’s chairperson Phillip Goliath said May was kind and soft-spoken, and a big-hearted player on the field.

“Boutros was one of the quickest players on the rugby field and scored a lot of tries for the Club.

He was a flank and excellent line-out jumper.

He played for the A-side, and captained the A-team on occasions last year. He was very soft-spoken, with little words but a big-hearted player on the rugby field. He was really a ‘everybody’s’ friend. He never smoked or drank alcohol.

He was a true role model,” he said.

“The club would like to express its condolences and sympathy to the family at this sad time of mourning,” said Goliath.

Oudtshoorn Gemeenskaps Inisiatief (OGI) deputy chairperson Colan Sylvester said the town was once again robbed of its talent and potential.

“As a community, we are saddened by the untimely death of Boutros. We again are being robbed of the talent, potential of one of our own, with his life taken at the prime of his life.

Not only is the loss of his life in this tragic manner a loss to his family, but a huge loss to our community where he served and poured out his talent in sport,” Sylvester said.

Condolences have been pouring in for May on social media.

