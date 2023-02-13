Kyalami hosts second round of Intercontinental GT Challenge

A variety of GT3 race cars will compete in the second round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge at the Kyalami 9 Hour from February 23 – 25. Picture: David Ledbitter

Cape Town - The Kyalami 9 Hour is heading back to Johannesburg from February 23 – 25, forming the second round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli.

The five-round championship is contested by a wide variety of GT3 race cars.

Part of the K9H Motorfest features the crème-de-la-crème of GT race drivers, including a current South African international champion and a variety of manufacturers.

The event has gone all out to deliver a motorsport extravaganza, with over 180 race cars in six support categories, featuring a minimum of 12 hours of racing action each day.

At the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge in Australia, held during the first weekend of February, the top three cars took the chequered flag separated by just 1.5 seconds in an epic finish.

Kyalami motorsport fans can expect a battle between the various manufacturers over the nine gruelling hours of racing. Picture: Dirk Bogaerts

Mercedes-AMG triumphed over Porsche, separated only by a 0.9 second margin after 12 hours of intense racing.

Saturday’s race action at Kyalami starts at 7.05am with the second race for each of the support categories leading up to the Kyalami 9 Hour, which starts at 1pm.

Kyalami motorsport fans can expect a battle between the various manufacturers over the nine gruelling hours of racing.

On Thursday the action gets underway at 7.50am, with the practice session for all categories throughout the day, including the GT3 and GT4 cars.

The K9H night practice session will give fans their first taste of racing under the stars as the cars’ lights pick out the track in the IGTC night practice.

This is the first time that this practice session is open to the public and promises to be a firm favourite.

Friday morning is dedicated to official qualifying sessions for all categories before the first CompCare Polo Cup race at 12.25pm. Racing takes place throughout Friday afternoon, with a break for K9H Qualifying at 3pm.

The one-hour Wild Rose Gin Sports and GT race starts at 6.05pm, racing into the dark.

The K9H Motorfest also has 180 national competitors, including the GTC/Supacup, CompCare Polo Cup , Investchem Formula Ford, Mobil 1 V8 Supercars and BMW M Performance Parts Race Series.

Rounding off this spectacular support race programme is the opening round of the Investchem Formula 1600 championship.

Amongst the many attractions of the K9H Motorfest will be a historic car demonstration and display.

Prizes can be won at the Mercedes-Benz simulators at the ATK Arena and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team will be doing gymkana demonstrations at the Skid Pad, next to the food court and Heineken bar and entertainment area.

General access ticket prices range from R250 on Thursday, February 23 (free for children under six years and those aged 6-12 pay R75), to R550 on Saturday, February 25 (children aged between six and 12 pay R250).

General access ticket holders can buy a ticket for a limited Pitlane Walk for R200 - please note there is limited availability so purchase now to avoid disappointment.

Braais are permitted and spectators are encouraged to come out and enjoy a special day with friends and family.

On-site parking can be purchased separately on the Ticketmaster website.

On Saturday, K9H Trackside tickets are available for R1 850 at Clubhouse Corner, with dedicated parking, exclusive lounge and décor, a cash bar and a variety food vendors.

There are hospitality packages from R2 875 on Friday for the shared VIP Pitlane Hospitality Lounge, open from 12pm until 8pm, with Supersport racing coverage screened in the lounge, pre-lunch snacks, lunch, and afternoon snacks served along with a complimentary local bar (beer, wine and soft drinks), and dedicated VIP parking.

Saturday’s VIP Pitlane Hospitality Lounge for R5 175 includes a premium track location with access to the viewing deck.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served, while a complimentary all-day bar is available from 10am to 10pm.

Also included is a K9H Pitlane Walk before the race, and dedicated VIP parking.

Two and three day packages are available. All tickets are only available from the official Ticketmaster website bit.ly/k9hmotorfest.

Live broadcast of all support races and the Kyalami 9 Hour action will be on Supersport and on Youtube @GTWorld and @Kyalami9hour.

