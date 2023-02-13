Independent Panel ready to kick off probe at UCT

Cape Town - An Independent Panel expected to investigate governance issues including resignations of staff at UCT has been officially established and begun its work.

The four-member panel is chaired by former President of the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa Judge Lex Mpati, retired Judge Azhar Cachalia, Dr Bernadette Johnson and Dr Trish Hanekom.

In October last year, the UCT Council resolved that the allegations of breach of governance by vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama be probed by an independent panel.

This was after the departure of deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, Associate Professor Lis Lange, who claimed in a letter to the Senate that she was forced out.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the panel was going to investigate whether Phakeng and Ngonyama misled the Faculty Boards, Senate, or Council regarding the reasons behind Lange’s non-availability to serve for a second term.

The panel will also investigate all matters related to executive relationships, “including the number of, and reasons for resignations of staff within and outside the executive,” Moholola said.

In December reports of a new complaint sent to council against Phakeng from a suspended executive director also emerged.

Initially, the panel was composed of five members however at a special meeting last month the council amended its previous decision and reduced the number to four apparently due a member nominated in October not being available.

“The panel is authorised to interview current and former members of staff and also current and previous members of UCT’s Council. The panel will approach potential witnesses and encourage witnesses who are able to assist the panel to avail themselves for this purpose.

“With the panel now having been formally constituted, it has commenced its work. The panel will undertake the task given to it by the UCT Council in accordance with the terms of reference. Updates relating to the work of the panel will be provided from time to time,” said Moholola.

Members of the UCT community whom the panel wishes to interview are expected to be contacted directly.

UCT has appointed Herold Gie Attorneys to provide the necessary legal and related support to the panel.

When all the work is completed the independent members will report to the university’s council.

Moholola said the election of the deputy chair of council will only happen at an ordinary council meeting, and the next one is scheduled for March.

Pheladi Gwangwa was removed as the deputy chair after a motion of no confidence vote on December 9 during a council meeting.

Cape Times