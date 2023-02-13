A vehicle was recovered after thieves attempted to steal it while the owner was on Strand beach. Picture: City of Cape Town

Cape Town – A bakkie owner who was having a relaxing day at Strand beach with his family was shocked to see his vehicle driving down Beach Road while he still had the keys in his pocket.

His quick reaction, and that of City law enforcement officers, then led to the recovery of the vehicle, and the arrest of two suspects.

Safety mayco member, JP Smith, said the owner ran to the mobile law enforcement station at the beach, whereafter a road chase for the suspects ensued.

“The owner was enjoying a day at Strand beach when his van drove past, while he still had the keys on him.

“He immediately ran to the mobile law enforcement station at the beach where he was assisted by area staff and officers from the Metal Theft Unit.

“Along with the owner’s two sons, the officers set off after the vehicle which was making a beeline heading for the N2 via Broadway Road.

“The car thieves stopped when they saw the blue lights, jumped out and attempted to flee.

“They were arrested and taken to Strand police station where they were charged with the theft of a motor vehicle and being in possession of stolen property,” Smith said.

“A day at the beach is meant to be relaxing, but this incident proves the criminals don’t take a day off.

“Be aware of your surroundings even while you’re enjoying the sand and the surf.”

Cape Times