Activists intensify fight for justice for Montsumi

Cape Town artist and human rights activist Clinton Osbourn placed a life-sized portrait of Montsumi on a pole near Mowbray police station following her death. The portrait read: ‘My name is Robyn Montsumi. I died in the Mowbray police station on April 12. My family, my friends and my partner deserve to know the truth about what happened to me. I deserve justice’.

Cape Town - The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Task Force (Sweat) says it will launch a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to obtain more information about the death of sex worker and activist Robyn Monstumi in police custody in April 2020.

Montsumi, 39, died after four days in police custody at Mowbray police station where she was detained on a drug charge.

Sweat provincial area manager Eugene Van Rooyen alleged that Montsumi was threatened and physically assaulted before the arrest.

“They took Robyn to the police station where she was detained unlawfully. During the days that she was detained, various community members tried to visit Robyn but were not allowed to due to Covid regulations.

They managed to communicate with Robyn by shouting through the window of the holding cell.

“On the third day of her detention, she communicated through the window that she was very ill and needed medical help. The community members told the police that Robyn needed a doctor but the police ignored them.

Later the same day Robyn told the same community member that she was very hungry and had not been given any food. They continued to check on Robyn throughout the day but then she stopped responding. Everyone was very worried and asked the police to check on her because she is not answering back. The following morning they saw a van from the morgue at the police station. Later that night they received confirmation that Robyn had died,” Van Rooyen said.

“We have taken statements from witnesses and compiled reports and complaints. The matter was escalated to Ipid’s complaints department. We have even asked the police what is the update on this case and they have said that they did not have any further information.”

Van Rooyen said they had now instructed attorneys to submit a PAIA application on their behalf in the public interest in order to “access the outcome of the Ipid report and to find out why the inquest could not make a finding”.

“We want to pursue a case of unlawful arrest and wrongful death as we believe that SAPS and law enforcement must be held responsible for their actions.”

Montsumi is described as a passionate activist who was aware of her rights. “When her partner got to the police station there was an ambulance and bystanders told him that it was Robyn inside and that she had hanged herself. Reports of an apparent suicide are baffling.

It was reported by her friends that she said she was ill. Did she report that she was ill, was it noted by police officers, and if so, what was the nature of her illness, and was she provided with medical care?

“Robyn was a sex worker and part of the LGBTQI+ family, marginalised key populations whose deaths and violations are often ignored. We celebrate her life, mourn her passing and want to honour her memory by giving her the justice she deserves,” said Van Rooyen.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said: “The matter you enquired about cannot be discussed with a third party like yourself at this point as there are other legal considerations in progress.”

Cape Town artist and human rights activist Clinton Osbourn who placed a life-sized portrait of Montsumi on a pole near Mowbray police station following her death said he hopes for justice for Montsumi.

“I think that it’s terrible that we have not received any clear information about the investigation that was undertaken.

It was apparently completed but they have not released the findings. If the police have found that there was no wrongdoing then they should just say so, and if they have found wrongdoing then they should also make sure that the people responsible are held accountable,” Osbourn said.

