Teen Suicide Prevention Week encourages loved ones to do Mental Health ‘Check In’

Cape Town – Marking Teen Suicide Prevention Week this week (February 12-19), the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has encouraged parents, loved ones, family, friends, teachers, and guardians to do mental health “check-ins” with teens.

"Talking about suicide and depression creates an opportunity to discuss feelings and thoughts that might have remained hidden.

“Most teens who are thinking about suicide are in fact honest and relieved when asked direct questions about their suicidal thoughts or feelings,” SADAG operations director, Cassey Chambers, said.

“Informing and empowering parents and teachers about how to have these conversations with teens is the first step to preventing teen suicide."

SADAG noted children as young as 10 years old were taking their lives.

“There have been several teen suicides across the country recently, as young as 10-years-old of a young girl in KZN, another 10-year-old girl in Gauteng, 17-year-old pupil from KZN, and another 17-year-old boy who died by suicide in Soweto.

“These are just some of the cases we have been made aware of in the last few weeks.

“There are many more cases just like these that haven't been reported, an important reminder that mental health is still stigmatized and shamed.

“The symptoms linked with depression and anxiety are so vast that they often go unnoticed until it’s too late.

“Many teens are dealing with a variety of difficulties including relationship problems, trauma, depression, loss, bullying and family struggles - these problems often combine to make a teen feel overwhelmed, helpless and hopeless,” SADAG said.

SADAG shared these conversation starters to check-in with your children:

▪What did you do today that made you feel good?

▪What are you looking forward to in the next few days?

▪What are you thinking about the most right now?

▪Who did you have a really good conversation with today?

▪Is there something that is upsetting or bothering you right now?

What NOT to say:

▪“Think positively”

▪“Pull yourself towards yourself and get on with it”

▪“Just get over it”

▪“Don’t think about it”

▪“Snap out of it”

▪“It’s all in your mind”

▪“Just do some exercise and you will feel better”

▪“You have so much to be grateful for. There are other people with far less”

What TO say:

▪“I will be here to support you”

▪“I might not know exactly how you are feeling, but I am here for you”

▪“I care about you and I want to help you. What can I do today to help you?”

▪“I’m sorry you're going through this, and I want to help. You are not alone”

▪“How can I better support you today”

▪“I am sure this feels scary and overwhelming. I am here and I want to help you”

SADAG is hosting a series of programmes to address teen suicide, which can be accessed via their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheSADAG

On February 15, they will host a Webinar Wednesday on Bullying and Teen Suicide

The webinar will be via Zoom and Facebook with experts, Psychiatrist Dr Terri Henderson, and Counselling Psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro unpacking Bullying and Teen Suicide.

To RSVP, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsd-yqrD8vEtOjd07x7Qng1T5v62sEM9z0

If you, your teen, or a loved one is feeling hopeless, alone or having recurring thoughts of suicide or death, contact SADAG’s toll-free 24hr Suicide Helpline 0800 567 567 which provides free telephonic counselling, crisis intervention, information and referrals 7 days a week.

To chat online, WhatsApp a counsellor on 076 882 2775 (8am - 5pm) or sms 31393 and a counsellor will call back. Or visit www.sadag.org for more resources.

Cape Times