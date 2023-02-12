Kidnapped Malawian national rescued in Knysna

Four suspects have been arrested after a Malawian national was kidnapped for ransom money in Knysna.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk, said four suspects were arrested after crime intelligence, the Knysna station commander and local detectives received information about who the suspects were, and where they were keeping the victim.

“Following reports of an alleged kidnapping incident in Knysna on February 9, crime intelligence, Knysna station commander with local detectives investigated the matter and through networking of sources and contacts identified who the suspects were and where they were keeping the victim.

“The suspects had also demanded money for the release of the victim.

“All intelligence was co-ordinated and an operational team comprising Knysna Crime Prevention Unit and Flying Squad members were deployed to a house in Robololo Street, Knysna.

“The Malawian victim was found and brought to safety. During the search 70g of tik and 156 mandrax tablets to the value R33 860 were seized,” Van Wyk said.

After interviewing the victim and one of the suspects at the police station, Van Wyk said a follow-up operation was conducted at the premises of another suspect, a Nigerian foreign national, which led to the further discovery of 7 500 mandrax tablets and 1.5kg tik to the value of R502 500.

The drug consignment was seized and handed in as exhibits.

Cash to the value of R20 000, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also found and confiscated.

“The four suspects, being an adult foreign national male, two South African males and one South African female were arrested on charges of kidnapping, extortion and dealing in drugs. They will appear in court once charged.”

Cape Times