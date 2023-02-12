Foreign visiting hiker breaks golden rules of hiking

Volunteers from Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) were called to assist the 29-year-old male late on Saturday afternoon, after he fell on the Skywalk high up on the mountain. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town – A foreign visitor to Cape Town “broke the Golden rules of hiking”, when rescuers had to hoist a helicopter to fetch him off Table Mountain on Saturday.

“No water, no route, too hot - golden rules broken,” the Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) said.

Despite having flown to Cape Town from a much colder climate, the hot weather experienced on Saturday did not deter the visiting hiker from his goal to climb Table Mountain.

"Dedicated teams of professionals and volunteers from Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) were called to assist the 29-year-old male late on Saturday afternoon, after he fell on the Skywalk high up on the mountain.

"According to the patient he had arrived in the city earlier in the day and immediately made his way up the mountain.

"After having hiked through the hottest hours of the day, the hiker stumbled and fell, breaking his arm."

The WSAR team on board the Western Cape Department of Health EMS / Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

Once in position, a recue climber and paramedic were hoisted from the helicopter, down to the patient.

"He was assessed on scene, before being hoisted up into the helicopter in a rescue harness.

"He was flown to a nearby landing zone and driven to hospital by ambulance."

WSAR spokesperson, David Nel, said: “It's likely that he started from Tafelberg Road. He was on a vague overgrown trail high up on the mountain, far from the more popular trails. It was really hot, and the rescue team found it strange that he had no backpack and no water with him.”

Nel thanked the rescue team.

"We’re blessed to have such a beautiful and enticing mountain park in the middle of Cape Town.

“Visitors often forget that that although Table Mountain is in the middle of the city, it is still a mountain and deserving of respect.

“While we encourage everyone, locals and visitors, to explore our beautiful mountain, these important principals should always be followed.

“Never hike alone, and always keep to the trails.

“Avoid hiking through the warmest hours of the day, dress appropriately and carry more water than you think you’ll need.

“Plan for changing weather and pack additional warm clothes.

“Make sure you have saved the emergency contact number – 021 937 0300, to a fully charged cell phone.”

“We wish him a speedy recovery.”

