Cape Town - To celebrate and showcase the writing by Khoikhoi authors, and to educate the general population about Khoikhoi literature, the annual Khoikhoi Writers Festival is back and will take place at the Bertha House in Mowbray later this month.

This year’s activities will see book discussions by Susan Meiring, Deidre Jantjies and Toroga Denver, as well as writing workshops for those starting their writer’s journey, and sales of books and related merchandise.

The festival organiser, Toroga, said the event seeks to amplify the Khoikhoi language, a “First language of South Africa”.

“The annual Khoikhoi xoa-aon // audi or writers festival takes place on March 25 at Bertha House in Mowbray, Hui!Gaes or Cape Town on the lands of the Gorinaiqua Khoikhoi First people, from 10am to 4pm.

“The festival seeks to celebrate and showcase the diversity of xoa or writing by Khoikhoi xoa-aon or authors, to kaikai or educate the general population about Khoikhoi literature, and to promote understanding of Khoikhoi people’s issues and to encourage the investment in Khoikhoi works in the Khoikhoi and N/uu language.”

Toroga said the festival is designed to appeal to a broad audience.

“The festival also seeks to encourage a /nam or love of khomai or reading in young readers and to encourage Khoi communities to build their own khomai!khaes or libraries.

“As our festival further seeks to kaikai or amplify the Khoikhoi language, a First language of South Africa, it will also include a Khoikhoi language learning workshop at the festival.”

The gathering coincides with The Open Book Youth Fest that will take place between March 25 and April 1.

“We have hosted talks and workshop sessions in the past that focused on children and young adult readers and the people who write for this market, but these have always been embedded into the larger festival programme.

“This year will be the first time we’ve organised a festival dedicated to young readers.

“It means we can focus all our attention on organising the kind of conversations and engagement that is relevant for a younger audience,” said Frankie Murrey, programme co-ordinator for the Open Book Festival.

