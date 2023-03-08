Artscape to get audiences rocking with tribute to the great Buddy Holly

Jethro Tait as Buddy Holly, with the cast of ‘Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story’. Picture: Keaton Ditchfield PTP

Cape Town - A tribute following the journey of Buddy Holly’s rise to the top of the record charts during the golden days of rock ’n’ roll will be presented at the Artscape Theatre from March 28 to April 16.

Directed by the West End’s Nick Winston (Fame, Cats, Chess, Annie), South African producer Pieter Toerien will present the brand-new, full-scale stage live production of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

The set and costume designs are by Fleur du Cap winner Niall Griffin (I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), and musical direction is by Wessel Odendaal (The Phantom of the Opera, Here’s To You – The Simon and Garfunkel Songbook, Avenue Q, The Sound of Music).

Leading an all-South African cast is singer-songwriter Jethro Tait as Buddy Holly.

Production organisers said the dynamic performer has the charm and musical skills to bring Buddy Holly to life.

“The ensemble includes the best in South African talent: Bethany Dickson (Matilda – The Musical, Grease, The Sound of Music) and Keaton Ditchfield (Evita, Saturday Night Fever, West Side Story), with Michael Stray, Chad Baai, Gianluca Gironi, Thoko Jiyane, CheJean Jupp, Gerard van Rooyen, Koketso Mere, Gabriela Dos Santos, Virtuous Kandemiri, Sindiswa Ndlovu, Stephan Bezuidenhout and Morgan Marshall.

“With classic songs such as That’ll Be The Day; True Love Ways; Oh Boy; Peggy Sue; Chantilly Lace; La Bamba; Rave On; Johnny B. Goode; Everyday, and many more.

“These are guaranteed to have audiences on their feet and dancing in the aisles.”

The show is approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes (including a 20-minute interval).

It is suitable for ages 8+, and runs at the Artscape Opera house from 28 March to 16 April, 2023.

Tickets ranging from R150 to R500 are available through webtickets.co.za or 021 438 3300/1.”

Cape Times