Indigenous art on display at Iziko exhibition

Cape Town - Showcasing contemporary indigenous artworks juxtaposed with San and Khoe rock art from the Later Stone Age, Iziko Museums of South Africa in collaboration with the Koena Art Institute is hosting a new exhibition entitled The Evolution of Indigenous Art.

Curated by Annelize Kotze and Lukretia Booysen, The Evolution of Indigenous Art explores art by contemporary indigenous descendants and how their practices have continued through time. It marries ancient indigenous art and indigenous knowledge systems with those who refuse to allow this practice to become extinct.

Booysen said: “This work is affirming to a community who speak from the periphery. With the pride of their ancestors, they are joining many who have come before them to lead the charge in the quest of self-fulfilment through the indigenous lens.”

Kotze said the exhibition would unveil how artists are using their skills, indigenous knowledge, and spirituality to inform and engage their practice.

“The museum has, in the past, portrayed indigenous peoples as trapped in time. Today, we celebrate these dynamic communities and provide an opportunity for those who had no say before, to represent themselves. The main intention of the exhibition is to illustrate that indigenous arts and indigenous people are not stagnant, limited, or even non-existent,” said Kotze.

A range of public-and-school programmes are planned for the duration of the exhibition, the first of which took place on March 1.

The public programme consisted of artists’ walkabout of the exhibition and exploring the narratives in break-away sessions. The artists will discuss how their history has influenced their art, personal thoughts and feelings, and how they interpret or link their practice to those of the ancient indigenous artists.

Educational programmes, linked to the CAPs curriculum, have also been developed.

The exhibition will be housed in the |Qe Power of Rock Art Gallery at the Iziko South African Museum until August 31 2023.

For more information or bookings, email: [email protected] or call Tel: 021 481 3800

For school group enquiries and bookings, contact Wardah Harris via email on [email protected] or Tel: 021 481 3832

Cape Times