Challenges facing Dalglish at Liverpool

The task now facing Kenny Dalglish is not so much to identify the next manager of Liverpool but to persuade him to go to Anfield.

It will not be easy. Certainly not as easy as Dalglish found scoring goals and then managing the club he has served with such distinction. But this is not the Liverpool he left back in 1991, and nothing like as attractive as it should be to the kind of manager they will be targeting as a successor to Rafa Benitez.

An interview would see any potential candidate asking as many questions as he will face. Like, for example, what is happening with the ownership of the club? And what chance do they have of persuading Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres to stay?

Certainly, managers like Martin O'Neill and Roy Hodgson will not be slow in raising such concerns.

Now that Benitez has gone, Gerrard might be more inclined to remain on Merseyside. Liverpool's captain has long been frustrated by his manager, not just for his tactics and his tendency to deploy him in so many different positions but also by his highly questionable transfer policy.

Benitez made some super signings but, in the course of spending more than 240 million pounds, he bought plenty of rubbish, too. Players who really had no right to be wearing the Liverpool shirt.

Even then, though, Gerrard is unlikely to give any real indication of where his future lies until his World Cup campaign with England has been completed and he knows who the next manager is going to be. Fair enough, really.

But it does then present Dalglish and Christian Purslow, managing director at Anfield, with an obvious problem. They will struggle to answer any of the aforementioned questions with the confidence their interviewees are going to be looking for.

Benitez has paid the price for a disastrous season, as well as his clashes with the Liverpool hierarchy.

But can the next man be sure of improving on a seventh-place finish in the Barclays Premier League if, as revealed in the Daily Mail, the transfer purse being made available by the club's American owners is as little as five million pounds?

Insiders at Anfield last night said that figure would be nearer 15 million pounds with additional revenue from sales, but it was not said with any real certainty. With reported debts of 351 million pounds, the next manager is unlikely to hear how he can spend the 80 million pounds the club may receive from the sale of Torres.

And yet they were right to call time on Benitez's six-year tenure, right to part company with a manager who, for all his early success, had lost the dressing room as well as the confidence of his employers.

Losing Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid did amount to a major setback after guiding his side to second position in the league last year.

But it should not have seen them slip a further five places after Benitez was given the money to buy a replacement in Alberto Aquilani.

That Aquilani proved such a disappointment also contributed to the Spaniard's demise.

But the malaise spread way beyond Aquilani. It was not because of the Italian midfielder that Liverpool were unable to progress beyond the group stages of the Champions League and then failed miserably to qualify for next season's competition. The team had lost their lustre, all too often delivering inept, lifeless displays.

Off the pitch, the problems were just as great. Benitez left Valencia in 2004 after clashing with authority and history has repeated itself at Anfield, even if he is justified in feeling frustrated about the American owners and their many broken promises.

His clashes with Tom Hicks and George Gillett made him a darling with the fans, so much so that he never lost their support. But Benitez was left with no major allies at Anfield. Only officials exasperated by his combative nature.

Having one power struggle with the club's former chief executive, Rick Parry, he initially formed a strong bond with Purslow. By the end, however, even that relationship had disintegrated.

The vast majority of the coaching staff who supported him in guiding Liverpool to two Champions League finals are long gone, as is the camaraderie they created en route to that extraordinary victory over AC Milan in Istanbul.

Benitez is a hugely gifted manager. He proved that in Spain when he guided Valencia to two league titles as well as the Uefa Cup and he did so again when he lifted the European Cup in his first season with Liverpool.

If he does now go to Inter Milan, he will do a good job. He bought some fine players, most notably Torres, Alonso, Pepe Reina and Javier Mascherano.

But he did squander an awful lot of money on vastly inferior players and that left him open to the accusation, publicly levelled at him by some of Dalglish's most prominent former teammates, that he had spent 240 million pounds on a two-man team. Not a great return when he brought in 70 players in total.

He was also a terrible tinkerer, playing the same XI in consecutive matches only seven times in the six years he was in charge - a mere seven times during a spell in charge that spanned 228 Premier League games. That, in itself, was a source of frustration for his senior players.

With a lack of continuity came a lack of consistency, succeeding only in adding to the problems that were occurring off the field.

A manager like O'Neill would quickly put that right and revive an ailing Anfield dressing room.

If, that is, Dalglish can persuade him to come in the first place.