Gay fires warning at Bolt with 200m record

Manchester, England - American sprinter Tyson Gay shattered the 44-year-old world record for the straight line 200m on Sunday.

Gay, the world 100m silver medallist, clocked 19.41sec at the Great City Games in Manchester city centre, beating Tommie Smith's cinder-track record set in 1966 by 0.09sec.

On a cool night and facing a slight headwind everything went perfectly for the 27-year-old Gay who saw off the challenge of Kim Collins and Paul Hession.

"Going into the race I knew it was going to be tough to beat the record," said Gay.

"It was pretty hard for the first 100 metres or so and I was extremely tired. Kim Collins had an excellent start and I think that motivated me to get down the street. It was truly amazing and it was tough record to break."

Gay now looks forward to his Diamond League campaign where he will face Olympic and world champion, and 100m and 200m world record holder, Usain Bolt in at least three meetings.

The American is convinced he can prevent his Jamaican rival blazing another trail of victories.

"I believe it, but he's going to be tough to beat," said Gay.

"Honestly he's in another class right now but I'm working hard to get there. The challenge is for me to work hard to get to where he is at." - Sapa-AFP