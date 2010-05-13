Drogba would relish Torres arrival

London - Chelsea striker Didier Drogba admits he would love to form a deadly double-act with Fernando Torres next season.

Drogba finished as the Premier League's top scorer with 29 goals this season after his hat-trick in Sunday's 8-0 victory over Wigan clinched the title for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

The Ivory Coast star has been able to combine well with fellow forwards Nicolas Anelka and Salomon Kalou, but Chelsea are reportedly considering a 50 million pounds bid for Liverpool striker Torres.

It is a prospect that has Drogba licking his lips in anticipation.

"I have heard the talk about Torres maybe coming in and I would welcome it, of course," he said.

"Every time there is a new player coming here it's making the club bigger and giving us a lot of strength.

"If there is a chance for him to come he will be welcome, because any help is welcome."

Drogba, who has netted 84 Premier League goals in 166 appearances since his move to Chelsea in 2004, still has the World Cup to look forward to but, whatever happens in South Africa, he believes victory in Saturday's FA Cup final against Portsmouth would cap the best season of his career.

"This has been the best season of my career. In 2007 I scored 33 goals and 20 in the league and really it's amazing," he added.

"I feel that, season after season, I'm getting better. I want to finish the job this year with the FA Cup final.

"To win the double would mean a lot to the club and to us as players." - Sapa-AFP