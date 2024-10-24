Elevate your everyday moments with the Samsung Galaxy Z Series

The mobile industry continues to evolve rapidly, introducing new trends and technologies that shape our lives, and Samsung has redefined what is possible from a smartphone by pioneering the foldables category.

Samsung’s best foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, they deliver an experience like never before. If you’re looking for a device that turns ordinary moments into extraordinary ones, the Galaxy Z Series is your ultimate companion. With the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Samsung has ushered in a new era of mobile technology, driven by Galaxy AI features that enhance everyday interactions, how you work, create and stay entertained. With the powerful on-device and cloud-based AI, users can enjoy intuitive experiences while keeping their personal information secure.

The S Pen gives you quick access to new Smart Select and Sketch to image features, ensuring fast and easy drawing, writing and translating to expand the S Pen experience.

Seamless searching experience – imagine you’re at a café, enjoying your favourite drink, and you spot an interesting book on a nearby table. With the Circle to Search feature, simply take a picture of the book cover, circle it on your screen and the Galaxy Z Series will instantly fetch relevant information, reviews and even nearby bookstores that sell it. This is a feature that brings a new level of convenience, allowing you to explore and connect with your surroundings effortlessly.

Galaxy AI has also enhanced barrier-free communication on the Galaxy Z Series. Travelling abroad? The Interpreter feature is a game-changer. Just point your camera at a menu or a street sign, and the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6 will translate the text in real-time making your travel experience smoother and more enjoyable. No more fumbling with translation apps or struggling to communicate; the world is now at your fingertips.

The Galaxy Z Series is your passport to communication, working as your personal interpreter. Thanks to Galaxy AI’s Interpreter, you can translate live conversations to remove language barriers using either dual screen or listening mode for easy understanding – whether having a one-on-one conversation or listening during a lecture.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is also a gaming powerhouse that promises to elevate your experience to new heights with its impressive features and collaborations with top game developers. You can game harder and longer with a powerful 4400 mAh battery and a large 7.6-inch screen, which offers up to 2 600 nit brightness for vivid graphics supported by Ray Tracing for more immersive gaming.

If you’re looking for a device that turns ordinary moments into extraordinary ones, the Galaxy Z Series is your ultimate companion.

The foldable form factor brings a whole new way of interacting with your device and the S Pen gives you quick access to new Smart select and Sketch to image features, ensuring fast and easy drawing, writing and translating to expand the S Pen experience.

These are just some of the ways the new foldables can make your life easier. Samsung's Galaxy Z Series is not just about innovation; it’s also about aesthetic appeal and durability. With a sleek design featuring a straight edge and symmetrical construction, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z Series smartphones yet. The new cover screen ratio on the Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a more natural bar-type viewing experience and better grip when folded, making it comfortable to use and carry.

Moreover, Samsung has engineered the most durable Galaxy Z Series yet, equipped with a Dual Rail Hinge and strengthened Folding Edge for enhanced resistance to physical impact. The improved layers on the main screen help minimise the visibility of the crease, ensuring a smoother visual experience. With an Armor Aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, these devices are built to withstand the rigours of daily life.

Switching to the Galaxy Z Series has never been easier. Buy now and get up to 15% off the Galaxy Buds3 and/or Watch7, plus 50% off additional covers (terms and conditions will apply). Until October 31, you can protect your device with a one-year Samsung Care+ protection plan at a reduced once-off fee of R999, saving you R1000 on certified care for accidental damage. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers and the opportunity to elevate your mobile experience.

For more information, visit www.samsung.com/za and embrace the future of mobile technology today.