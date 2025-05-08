Handing over the baton: Silvertown Educare's principal retires after 51 years
Florence Reynolds, 79, hands over the baton as principal of Silvertown Educare after 51 years at the centre.
As a young mother, Florence Reynolds, 79, asked her toddler's crèche for leniency with the fees after tragedy struck their household and 51 years later, she retired as principal of that same crèche – Silvertown Educare Centre.
Reynolds did not plan on working in the early childhood development sector, but said it "found" her.
"My son was at the crèche at the time.
"My husband was brutally attacked, and he couldn't work for years.
"I was a stay-at-home mother. Shortly after the attack, I explained my situation and asked for more time to pay the crèche the fees I owed, as I was going to look for work.
"Then they asked me if I would like to work for them," Reynolds said.
She didn't think twice and grabbed the opportunity.
At the time, the centre was owned and run by Cape Town Child Welfare.
"They sent me for training at the Early Learning Resource Unit.
"I did it over five years. Thereafter, I enrolled at the University of the Western Cape and did a child psychology degree.
"Unfortunately, halfway through my third year, I had to quit my studies.
"Child Welfare also informed the staff that they could no longer finance the centre, which included our salaries. I then took the initiative to ask if I could continue working here and pay them rent. This is how the centre gained its independence," Reynolds said.
The staff of Silvertown Educare hosted a farewell lunch in honour of their principal, Florence Reynolds, 79, who retired after serving the centre for 51 years. From left, are, Taufiqa Meyer, Veronica Friday, Florence Reynolds, Nuraan Bester, Faseega Meyer, Patricia Johnson and Faiza Geldenhuys.
During the early 2000s, she took over the reigns as principal.
And now, after 51 years at the centre, Reynolds finally decided to hand over the baton.
"If I had my way, I would continue working, because I have no chronic illnesses and I am still fit but my son told me I must stop now. It has been a wonderful journey. I will miss all the staff members, but especially the children, because of the funny and truthful things they say. No two children are alike and I loved every child I have had the privilege to nurture over the years, as they were my own. Every single child is a miracle and a gift from God," Reynolds said.
Grade R teacher, Faiza Geldenhuys, said Reynolds was always willing to share her knowledge.
"Her absence will be felt. We have a diverse group of children at our centre, but the children and staff alike, enjoyed our praise and worship sessions with Ms Reynolds in the mornings. She is also very humble and always willing to learn. In fact, she is the epitome of learning from the cradle to the grave," Geldenhuys said.
Chairperson of the centre's committee, Glenville Swartz, said Reynolds's contribution to the centre was invaluable.
"Her retirement is definitely the end of an era. We have a high regard for Ms Reynolds with her wealth of experience. She is the one who kept us together as a committee, even during the challenging times. Ms Reynolds leaves a great legacy. Our door will always be open to her for a visit, or to tap in to her wisdom.," Swartz said.
