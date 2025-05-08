Handing over the baton: Silvertown Educare's principal retires after 51 years

Florence Reynolds, 79, hands over the baton as principal of Silvertown Educare after 51 years at the centre.

As a young mother, Florence Reynolds, 79, asked her toddler's crèche for leniency with the fees after tragedy struck their household and 51 years later, she retired as principal of that same crèche – Silvertown Educare Centre.

Reynolds did not plan on working in the early childhood development sector, but said it "found" her.

"My son was at the crèche at the time.

"My husband was brutally attacked, and he couldn't work for years.

"I was a stay-at-home mother. Shortly after the attack, I explained my situation and asked for more time to pay the crèche the fees I owed, as I was going to look for work.

"Then they asked me if I would like to work for them," Reynolds said.

She didn't think twice and grabbed the opportunity.

At the time, the centre was owned and run by Cape Town Child Welfare.

"They sent me for training at the Early Learning Resource Unit.

"I did it over five years. Thereafter, I enrolled at the University of the Western Cape and did a child psychology degree.

"Unfortunately, halfway through my third year, I had to quit my studies.

"Child Welfare also informed the staff that they could no longer finance the centre, which included our salaries. I then took the initiative to ask if I could continue working here and pay them rent. This is how the centre gained its independence," Reynolds said.