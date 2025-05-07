Reckless driving leads to 16 fatal crashes in Western Cape

The Western Cape Government has expressed deep concern following a deadly week on the province’s roads, with 16 fatal crashes claiming the lives of 18 people between April 29 and May 4, 2025.

The provincial Department of Mobility said it is concerned over the statistics, recorded between April 29 and May 4.

During this period, 16 fatal crashes occurred, resulting in the tragic loss of 18 lives.

In addition, 267 speeding offences were recorded. Among the highest speeds were:

163km/h in a 120km/h zone

139km/h in a 100km/h zone

124km/h in an 80km/h zone

114km/h in a 70km/h zone

104km/h in a 60km/h zone

"These shocking speeds not only endanger the lives of drivers, but also those of passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Speeding increases the likelihood of losing control of a vehicle, reduces the effectiveness of protective equipment, and increases stopping distances, ultimately raising the risk and severity of incidents," the department said.

“In the past week, 16 crashes could have been avoided and 18 lives could have been saved," said department spokesperson, Muneera Allie.

"These statistics should not just shock us - they should spur us into action. The truth is that too many of these incidents are due to human error and a disregard for rules that are intended to protect us all. We each have the power to help prevent crashes and save lives."

In the past week, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Services conducted 238 integrated operations, including roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control initiatives.

During these operations, just over 36 000 vehicles were stopped and checked, over 8 000 fines were issued for various violations, and 128 arrests were made.

Notably, 86 of these arrests were for driving under the influence of alcohol, further compounding the danger on our roads.

Meanwhile, as schools reopened on Monday, several motor vehicle accidents occurred this week on Cape Town roads during the peak hours.

On Tuesday, one vehicle overturned and was found lying on its roof after two motorists collided leaving one person slightly injured on Jan Smuts Drive.

Maxine Bezuidenhout, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services said: “Two vehicles were involved [in the accident] one overturned. Our officers were dispatched at 7.33am.

"One vehicle collided with another, causing it to overturn. One person was slightly injured and the left lane was obstructed.”

In a separate incident, a seven-car pile-up at the Robert Sobukwe Road and De La Rey Road intersection in Belhar on Monday afternoon caused delays.

Six cars and one truck were involved in the massive collision.

Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, said Ravensmead police opened a case of recklessness and negligent driving for further investigation.

“According to reports about seven vehicles were involved including a delivery truck. No one sustained any injuries," said Manyana.

“We appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Footage was circulating on social media about the accident and shows one truck faced in the direction of oncoming traffic due to the impact as bumpers and car parts are seen lying in the road while one vehicle is smashed into a truck.

Bezuidenhout said the matter is still under investigation.



