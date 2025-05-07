Caught red-handed: Father-daughter duo's generator heist ends in police pursuit
Following a generator theft, a father and daughter were arrested after a high-speed chase ended in a crash. Authorities are investigating the incident as part of a broader investigation.
Image: Supplied
A father and daughter have been arrested for theft after they crashed into a security response vehicle while trying to escape from the pursuit.
The pair, aged 63 and 37 years, are suspected of stealing a generator in a house robbery during the early hours of Tuesday morning in Strand and were caught in the chase where they sustained injuries and were later arrested.
Police and emergency services were on the scene in Hassan Khan Avenue, Gustrouw on Tuesday morning, when the alleged thieves' white bakkie overturned and was found lying on its back while members from the community looked on.
Chairperson of the Strand Community Policing Forum (CPF), Niklaas Thysen, said theft is a huge concern in the Strand community.
"As per reports gathered on the crime scene. The alleged suspects involved are a father and daughter, driving the white bakkie.
"Apparently they got away from the armed response team chasing and got caught up in an accident with the armed response vehicle at the corner of Hassan Khan Avenue an Johaar Adams Street in Strand.
"At this stage the two suspects' whereabouts linking to other crimes are not yet known and will be determined by the police through their investigation," said Thysen.
Police and emergency services responded to an incident on Hassan Khan Avenue, Gustrouw, where a white bakkie belonging to alleged thieves overturned.
Image: Facebook
Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, said Strand police are investigating cases of house breaking, theft and reckless and negligent driving.
“Strand police responded to a complaint of house robbery and theft in the early hours of Tuesday.
"Upon arrival in the William Steward Street at around 5am they found local security members under attack by community members who apprehended two suspects found in possession of a generator stolen at a nearby premises.
"Reports suggested that the suspects were followed by security personnel which resulted in a high speed chase in the streets of Gustrouw.
"The driver of the motor vehicle collided with another vehicle. The police members took action when they dispersed the unruly crowd and arrested a male aged 63 and a female aged 37 who also sustained injuries.
"The suspects were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. We can confirm that both suspects have now been discharged from hospital. Once charged the suspects are expected to make their court appearance in the Strand Magistrate's Court."
Cape Argus