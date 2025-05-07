Caught red-handed: Father-daughter duo's generator heist ends in police pursuit

Following a generator theft, a father and daughter were arrested after a high-speed chase ended in a crash. Authorities are investigating the incident as part of a broader investigation.

A father and daughter have been arrested for theft after they crashed into a security response vehicle while trying to escape from the pursuit.

The pair, aged 63 and 37 years, are suspected of stealing a generator in a house robbery during the early hours of Tuesday morning in Strand and were caught in the chase where they sustained injuries and were later arrested.

Police and emergency services were on the scene in Hassan Khan Avenue, Gustrouw on Tuesday morning, when the alleged thieves' white bakkie overturned and was found lying on its back while members from the community looked on.

Chairperson of the Strand Community Policing Forum (CPF), Niklaas Thysen, said theft is a huge concern in the Strand community.

"As per reports gathered on the crime scene. The alleged suspects involved are a father and daughter, driving the white bakkie.

"Apparently they got away from the armed response team chasing and got caught up in an accident with the armed response vehicle at the corner of Hassan Khan Avenue an Johaar Adams Street in Strand.

"At this stage the two suspects' whereabouts linking to other crimes are not yet known and will be determined by the police through their investigation," said Thysen.