High Court blocks mother's attempt to relocate sons to Israel amid visa issues

The High Court in Johannesburg refused a mother permission to relocate her two sons to Israel. Image: AI Ron

A mother who is illegally in South Africa as her spousal visa has lapsed and is facing deportation was blocked by the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, from taking her two sons with her when she relocates to Israel. The father of the children, a lawyer, vehemently opposed his children’s relocation, and he told the court that he and his fiancée were able to provide a better home in South Africa for them. Some of his concerns included that due to Israel facing a lot of conflict and war, he also feared that once the children turn 18, they may be forced to join the Israeli army. In turning down the mother’s application to take her sons with her to Israel, Judge Marcus Senyatsi remarked that compared to Israel, South Africa has no conscription laws and consequently, when they turn 18, they will continue to live as civilians as opposed to being soldiers in Israel.

The basis for the request for permanent relocation of the children to Israel was that her spousal visa, which she had obtained by virtue of her marriage which ended in divorce, had expired. She obtained a fraudulent visa which resulted in her arrest and criminal conviction regarding the violation of the Immigration Act. The children’s father, on the other hand, said they were quite used to the lifestyle in South Africa as opposed to having to adjust to a new lifestyle in Israel.