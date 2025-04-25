Two more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court

Two more people arrested in connection with the shooting at Wynberg Magistrate's Court are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said police arrested two men, aged 23 and 34, on Thursday morning.

"This brings the number of suspects arrested for the murder to four," Twigg said.

The duo are accused alongside Shireen Matthews and her boyfriend, Junky Funky alleged hitman Abubaker Adams, for the murder of Dingalomoyo Chintso, 49, on April 8.

The shooting on the fourth floor of the courthouse, which houses the Wynberg Regional Court, sent tongues wagging amid false claims that the victim was a State witness.

At the time of the incident, an eyewitness reported that a lone gunman wearing a maroon t-shirt and a black beanie approached Chintso and took a firearm out of his sling bag before firing four shots at his head.

The victim was a person of interest in the murder of slain Junky Funky gang boss Ashley “Essie” Phillips, who was shot outside Brackenfell police station earlier this year.

Twigg said the two new suspects face charges of murder and are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape said Matthews allegedly conspired with Junky Funky Kids gang to kill the deceased.

"The State believes that the murder was a retaliation for a murder that the deceased committed."

The NPA said they would oppose the bail application.

Matthews is expected in court at the end of May.

Cape Argus