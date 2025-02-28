Long wait for court’s judgment on Tafelberg site

Tafelberg site in Sea Point. Image: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers

Cape Town - It will be a test of patience for both the Western Cape Government and housing activist organisation and law centre, Ndifuna Ukwazi i (NU), as they await judgment from the Constitutional Court in the highly publicised Tafelberg case. Brought by NU and Reclaim the City (RTC), the legal matter seeks to challenge the Western Cape Government’s actions in redressing spatial apartheid in central Cape Town, as NU calls for the use of the well-located Tafelberg property in Sea Point for affordable housing.

Reclaim the City supporters and volunteers seen camp out at the red Open House on the corner of Long and Dorp streets in a 48-hour protest against the sale of the Tafelberg property site in Sea Point to private developers. Image: Picture: David Ritchie/Independent News (Archives)

In November 2015, the province sold the plot of land that had formerly housed the Tafelberg Remedial School to Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135 million. The National Minister of Human Settlements together with the Social Housing Regulatory Authority also launched an application to review the Western Cape Government’s decisions to dispose of the Tafelberg site. The matters were consolidated and heard in late November 2019 in the Western Cape High Court. More than four years ago, on August 30, 2020, the Western Cape High Court handed down its landmark judgment in which it set aside the province’s sale of the Tafelberg site, and declared that the Western Cape Government and City failed to redress spatial apartheid in central Cape Town. NU believes their case aligns with the recent Bromwell Street ruling, in which it was also involved, which emphasised the state’s obligation to provide dignified housing solutions in well-located urban areas.

Bromwell Street in Woodstock. Image: Phando Jikelo/Independent Newspapers (Archives)

In the Tafelberg site matter, the province decided to appeal aspects of the Western Cape High Court ruling back in September 2020 — including the declaratory judgment, of which at the time, Premier Alan Winde and then MEC for Human Settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “The court has made a range of orders that will fundamentally impact our ability to competently manage this province and govern it as an independent sphere of government, as envisaged by the Constitution”. When the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) judgment came down, it upheld the appeal by the Western Cape Government.