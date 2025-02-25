Third suspect arrested in R4 million estate fraud case

x The Worcester Regional Court has sentenced Jerome Windvogel to life imprisonment after he fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend 39 times following a confrontation about why she did not respond to his text messages.

Cape Town - A third suspect has been arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for theft and money laundering charges linked to fraud of an estate worth R4 million.

The 29-year-old suspect, was arrested on Monday, February 23 2025, by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (The Hawks) team in Bellville and Vusela Security following an intense investigation and made an appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court the next day.

She is expected to be transported to Cape Town this week.

The Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the suspect is believed to have received payments from the late estate of Mr JMJ Steyn.

The State is set to prove that the law firm of Jadoo and Associates submitted a claim on the estate of the late Mr JMJ Steyn amounting close to R 4 million.

“Fraudulent documents were submitted by the suspect to Absa Investment Management Services creating misrepresentation that the lawful executor issued power of attorney to Keshika Naidoo, who is accused 1 in this matter. Absa Investment Management Services was then requested to pay an amount of R 3.5 million into the fraudulent bank account created for the estate of the late Mr Steyn.”

The suspect is the third, following the arrest of Naidoo and Wandile Hlongwana, whose company also received payments from the estate of the deceased's bank account.

Naidoo was arrested in October 2024 and is currently out on bail while Hlongwana was arrested on January 16 2025 and is currently in custody.

Both are expected to be back in the dock on April 1 2025.

Vukubi said the investigation continues.

Cape Argus