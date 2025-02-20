Nafiz Modack denies involvement in grenade attack on slain detective Charl Kinnear

Alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack during his testimony at the Western Cape High Court.

Alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has denied giving an instruction to launch a grenade attack on the home of slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective, Charl Kinnear.

Modack, who faces over 100 charges in the mammoth underworld trial, returned to the stand at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, where he continued his testimony before Judge Robert Henney.

While Modack has dropped several bombshells in the past week amid claims of collusion between high-ranking police officials, he said he played no role in the “grenade attack” at Kinnear’s home in November 2019.

According to the State’s case, Modack along with a couple, Amaal Jantjies and Janick Adonis, allegedly hatched a plan to have a suspect throw the grenade at Kinnear’s home.

The State claims that while Adonis was in prison at the time of the attack, his former lover, Jantjies, had received R64 000 and a BMW from Modack.

At the time of the incident, police busted an alleged gang member known as Mamokie who reportedly walked past the Kinnear home and was found in possession of a grenade as police searched him.

He then pointed a finger towards Jantjies and her phones were later confiscated as police uncovered various text messages and voice notes of the planned attack.

Responding to questions posed by Legal Aid lawyer, Advocate Bash Sibda, Modack told the court the money he paid to Jantjies were legal fees.

While it was revealed in the trial that Jantjies paraded as an attorney, she was in fact a clerk employed by a law firm who had been hired by Modack when his wife was arrested.

Asked whether he had given any instructions regarding the grenade attack, Modack said: “I never gave any instruction”.

The case was postponed to Monday.

Cape Argus