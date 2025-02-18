Cape Town teen loses eye in violent clash during Factreton land protest

Cape Town - A 16-year-old boy has lost his eye and a professor has appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court following a clash with Law Enforcement officers in Factreton over the weekend.

Ward councillor, Cheslyn Steenberg, said the incident in 18th Avenue led to the arrest of Professor Brian Williams among others, as various individuals were wounded.

It is understood that residents and officers clashed over the alleged increase in illegal structures, but residents contend they moved from one side to a different side of the vacant plot due to flooding.

“Information to my disposal says that the reasons for the protest is that the City of Cape Town’s Anti Land Invasion and Law Enforcement entered the settlement firing at residents indiscriminately to break down what the City termed as ‘illegal structures’.

“This action, the City says, is based on a court order obtained by the land owner, namely the Ndabeni Trust.

“I wish to categorically condemn the heavy handedness by the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, and encourage those shot to open cases.

“If an order was granted then such an order must be implemented by the SAPS and not the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement.”

Steenberg said there was no form of dialogue, saying Law Enforcement officers came in prepared for a fight.

“Several innocent bystanders were injured, a 16-year-old boy is currently undergoing an operation after Law Enforcement shot him in his face, he lost his eye as a result.

“I challenge the Ndabeni Trust and the City of Cape Town to come to the table on this ever growing matter involving its (Ndabeni Trust) land and to have honest dialogue with me and the people of this ward to finalise the ever-growing concern regarding the entire Wingfield Erf (18th Avenue and Voortrekker Road).”

The mother of the wounded teen, Taygan Swartz, said he was not near the protest but instead struck as a rubber bullet was fired into the crowd.

Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, said on Friday at about 9.20am, Law Enforcement and Metro Police assisted as unoccupied illegal structures were removed by the Anti-Land Invasion Unit upon a request for assistance from the land owner and in terms of the court order.

“Upon arrival, angry community members started to fire at officers

with live rounds, throw stones, bottles, unknown objects and set tyres alight on the roadway to prevent the officials from executing their duties.

“Officers discharged rubber rounds to ward off the attack and to protect themselves. Officers made three arrests for Public Violence and Interfering with police duties.”

He said Public Order Policing took over the scene and held a meeting with the community and the material for 12 structures were removed, while four structures were taken down and removed to Ndabeni for safekeeping.

“No injuries were reported to officers. However, the incident will be investigated as soon as a formal complaint is received.”

According to court documents, Williams appeared alongside Enrique Pipers, Abdul Malik Losper and Nathan September.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said: “Bail of R300 was granted for all the accused. The matter was postponed to 19 March for further investigations.”

Williams could not be reached for comment on Monday.

