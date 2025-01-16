Mark Lifman's last word before fatal shooting revealed in court

“NO!!!!” This was the last word of alleged underworld kingpin, Mark Lifman, as he came face-to-face with his killer before being gunned down, the George Magistrate’s Court has heard.

The statement by a car guard stationed at Garden Route Mall was read into the record on Thursday, and lifted the lid on what transpired during Lifman’s final moments alive as murder accused, Gert Bezuidenhout and Johannes Hendrik Jacobs, returned to court for the much-anticipated bail hearing.

Lifman died in a hail of bullets at the Garden Route Mall in George on November 3.

Shortly after the shooting, which was captured on CCTV cameras, cops busted the duo.

Just days after the shooting, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen claimed that Bezuidenhout, who is also known as “Johnny”, was the right-hand man of PPA Security shareholder Alwyn Landman, and said he was known to do Landman’s bidding.

At the time, PPA management explained that the duo had only done contract work for the popular security company and denied any involvement in Lifman’s murder.

Mark Lifman.

During court proceedings, Lifman’s close friends namely Booysen and Andre Naude, along with Booysen’s son, Joel, were seen in the public gallery as the State and defence teams read out their affidavits.

In a statement by investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Dirk van Reenen, it was revealed that Lifman had travelled with friends to George on October 31.

Several days later while his friends went to play golf, Lifman informed them that he was taking the blue Ford Raptor and went to the mall.

Van Reenen stated that camera footage inside the mall showed Lifman shopping at Studio 88 and left the store with two shopping bags.

He explained he was not being followed inside the mall but the investigation revealed that barely a minute after he had parked, the gunmen arrived in a white VW Polo and waited for him.

In the statement by the car guard, he explained he spotted a white male walking across the parking lot and the left passenger door of a white VW Polo was slightly open.

The guard explained he heard Lifman shouting “NO!” shortly before the shots rang out.

The duo were represented by Advocate Michael Hellens from Johannesburg who told the court that his clients intended on pleading not guilty and were not a flight risk.

The case has been postponed to Friday for arguments and a possible judgment on the bail applications.

Cape Argus