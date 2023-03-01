Opposition parties seek to expedite investigations on Eskom corruption

Build One SA has called on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to submit an affidavit with more information for their criminal case seeking the Eskom “looters”. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency

Cape Town - After mounting pressure to “name and shame” high-level politicians allegedly involved in Eskom corruption, Build One SA (Bosa) has called on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to submit an affidavit with more information for their criminal case seeking the “looters” responsible for Eskom’s instability to be investigated and prosecuted.

In a TV interview on Newsroom Afrika on Monday night, Gordhan confirmed that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter spoke to him about the corruption claims he made in his explosive eNCA interview last week but did not present evidence.

Gordhan said: “If Mr De Ruyter has the evidence, which I don’t know, he must take the initiative now and do that which is legally required of him, which is go to the law enforcement agency and give the evidence to them. Don’t expect me, on the basis of some understanding and possible suspicion around individuals, to now say who it is.”

Bosa national spokesperson Sbu Zondi said: “In his extensive interview, Minister Gordhan was vague with the facts.

“He didn’t go far enough in divulging all the relevant information that authorities need to prosecute those looting at Eskom. Minister Gordhan will eventually have to give testimony on this information, one way or another.”

To speed up the investigation, Bosa urged the minister to submit an affidavit to the detective in their criminal case answering questions on when was he informed by De Ruyter, what exactly the details were, whether he raised it in Cabinet or with the president as the minister responsible and more.

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday also wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to request the urgent establishment of an ad hoc parliamentary committee to investigate allegations of systemic ANC corruption at Eskom.

The question of whether to establish the ad hoc committee will be debated and voted on in the plenary session on March 16.

“An ad hoc parliamentary committee will have the power to subpoena any individual it deems necessary to come before it for questioning, including De Ruyter himself.

“The inquiry will have the power to provide recommendations for further action based on the testimonies and evidence gathered,” Steenhuisen said.

The DA leader added that the ANC has been vocal in denying its involvement in corruption at Eskom and, as such it should strongly support the DA’s request, both to clear its name and to identify the true perpetrators of Eskom corruption.

