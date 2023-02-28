DA's Cayla Murray turns songwriter as she pens '#LoadsheddingSong' after recent Eskom events

The song comes after an answering affidavit by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter reinforced allegations that the ANC played a massive role in the root causes for load shedding. Picture: Screenshot

Cape Town - The long-standing tradition of South African politicians using songs to express their joy, and/or frustration continues, but this time with one of the DA’s members taking it a step further to compose their own song.

While the DA’s younger leaders have never been the type to shy away from voicing their opinions regarding the country’s state of affairs, their creative take on expressing their opinions is always met with mixed reactions from the public.

DA member of the Western Cape legislature and standing committee chairperson for finance, economic opportunities and tourism Cayla Murray has joined the list of DA leaders who have taken to social media to “creatively” express their opinion regarding some of the country’s socio-economic issues.

Murray on Tuesday morning took to Twitter to share a video of herself singing the “#LoadsheddingSong” she had also posted on the popular social media platform TikTok, serenading her followers with a soulful tune about the alleged failures of the Eskom management to resolve the embattled power utility’s struggles and end load shedding.

DA member of the Western Cape legislature and standing committee chairperson for finance, economic opportunities and tourism Cayla Murray. Picture: DA/Supplied

The song comes after an answering affidavit by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter reinforced allegations that the ANC played a massive role in the root causes for load shedding.

In her tweet, Murray wrote: “#LoadSheddingSong – this is not something I would ordinarily post but when reflecting on recent news around #Eskom management, I decided to write & record this song. Yes, we may feel despondent, but only we can change our situation.”

Some of the lyrics include, “...even in the darkness, you sit there in your lighthouse - unafraid, unashamed, ‘not to blame’.”

While Murray’s loaded song was quite the tune to listen to, it took us back to when DA Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie also released a music video expressing his opinions on various issues, including gang violence and service delivery.

Unlike Murray’s song, which was acoustic, McKenzie’s soundtrack was seemingly inspired by the “Ghostbusters” theme song and ended with a gimmick punch and sticker of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, that was not McKenzie’s last hit. A few days later he released yet another music video, this time raising awareness about gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The DA announced on Tuesday that its leader, John Steenhuisen, has written to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to request the urgent establishment of an ad hoc parliamentary committee to investigate serious allegations of systemic ANC corruption at Eskom.

“Ex-CEO Andre De Ruyter’s eNCA interview last week strongly suggests that Eskom power stations, the heartbeat of the nation’s economy, are under siege from a corrupt network of ANC-connected cartels. Some allegations point to the involvement of individuals who currently serve in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

“The nation needs to know the full, unvarnished truth. The allegations suggest that the ANC is systematically sabotaging South Africa’s electricity system to further its own corrupt aims. If true, this is treason – an unforgivable betrayal of the country by the governing party,” the DA said.

“Parliament needs to take the lead and institute a thorough inquiry into the full extent of the ANC’s criminal capture at Eskom.”

The DA said that an ad hoc parliamentary committee will have the power to subpoena any individual it deems necessary to come before it for questioning, including De Ruyter himself.

The inquiry will have the power to provide recommendations for further action based on the testimonies and evidence gathered, they added.

