Cape residents suffering consequences of pollution from the French consulate’s generators

Cape Town - The French consulate in Cape Town has come under fire for its operation of diesel generators and the impacts they are having on surrounding residents.

The residents say they are suffering the consequences of pollution from the consulate, which is supposed to be at the forefront of climate control and going green.

Residents at the neighbouring St Martini Gardens Apartment Building, where the generator fumes outlet is located, have raised a number of concerns regarding the air pollution fumes on public health and the noise they often heard either late at night or in the early hours of the morning.

Jeanne van Heerden, a resident, said some apartments only had one window so the fumes entered the homes and could not circulate out again, which poisoned the residents. The residents said the generator also causes a constant noise above 90 decibels when on.

Van Heerden said she was more concerned about the fumes than the noise because she has a 9-month-old baby who started waking up and coughing like clockwork when the generators go off.

“The fumes are a top priority for me now as she is coughing at night from it as we only have one window and it (the fumes) enters without a way to escape. Like a diesel truck idling at our window, basically.

“We understand the importance of ensuring a reliable power supply, but it is equally important to ensure that this is done in a way that does not harm the environment or public health. France is supposed to be at the forefront of climate control and going green should be a priority, especially when people are directly affected,” Van Heerden said.

Building manager Riedewaan Abdullah has received a number of emails and phone calls with regard to this and said there was couple of residents who rented apartments through Airbnb in the building who said they were even looking to move elsewhere because of the impacts.

Abdullah said the fumes and pipes were on the same level as the apartments and go straight into the windows, this affected roughly 80% of the 315 apartments in the building.

Another resident, Motse Molatela, works from home and said the main problem was at night and in the mornings when he was unable to rest because of the deafening sound – this was affecting his focus and ability to meet deadlines.

Resident Christiaan van Oordt has lived in the building for 20 years and said that the decibels (they were hearing) should be illegal.

Responding to questions, the French consulate in Cape Town said: “We, at the consulate, understand both the grievances and frustrations of the residents, in relation to the inconvenience caused by our generators.”

Due to the worsening of load shedding, the Consulate said they have had to make use of the generators more frequently than before, a matter which was unfortunately beyond their control.

“We are in need of a constant power supply to fulfil our diplomatic mandates, as well as for security reasons. With that said, we are actively working towards alternative solutions in order to continue doing the work required of us and to alleviate the discomfort of the surrounding residents,” the consulate said.

Ward councillor Ian McMahon said he understood the frustration by residents and was thankful the consulate was responding and addressing the situation.

McMahon said there were environmental and noise by-laws that needed to be adhered to when installing generators and as far as he knew, this was followed.

