AI apocalypse: These jobs are being phased out due to technology

The Word Economic Forum (WEF) reported that by 2030, increased digital access is anticipated to produce 19 million jobs, however, it is also expected to replace nine million jobs.

As technology continues to advance, especially artificial intelligence (AI), some careers are declining at a concerning rate, leaving the professionals in these fields in a precarious state and with no certainty for the future.

"Robots and automation, meanwhile, are forecast to displace five million more jobs than they create. Businesses expect these trends to cause a sharp fall in roles, including various clerical roles, such as cashiers and ticket clerks, as well as administrative assistants, printing workers and accountants and auditors," the WEF said.

The report also showed that 39% of workers' critical skills are predicted to change by 2030, with technical skills growing in significance faster than any other during the next five years.

As a result, companies will continue to prioritise continuous learning, upskilling, and reskilling programmes from now until the end of the decade.

Here are the fastest declining job positions:

Postal service clerks

Bank tellers

Data entry workers

Cashiers

Administration clerks

Printing and related trade workers

Accounting, bookkeeping and payroll clerks

Material-recording and stock-keeping workers

Door-to-door sales workers

Transportation attendants

Graphic designers

Claims adjusters

Legal officials

Legal secretaries

Telemarketers

Software and application developers are fourth on the list of the fastest rising vocations, while security management professionals have risen to the top five due to technological advancements and geopolitical developments.

The green shift and increased acceptance of energy generating and storage technologies have pushed autonomous and electric vehicle specialists, as well as environmental and renewable energy engineers, into the top 15 fastest-growing occupations.

IOL