Suffer less load shedding blues and inconvenience with these 5 tips

Whether it’s stage 3,4, or even 6, you need a backup plan when the power is cut. Picture: Pixabay

With load shedding having become endemic to the country, many South Africans are finding themselves unable to go on with their work without power.

This includes those working from home, entrepreneurs and those in small companies who cannot afford industrial generators.

Here are a few ways to deal with the rolling blackouts:

Gas

Gas is a cheap and reliable alternative to electricity but requires to be handled safely. It is portable, and depending on its size, easy to move around. Gas cylinders range in size from 3 kg to 48 kg.

Solar panels

Many parts of South Africa get plenty of sunshine throughout the year. Installing a solar panel will ensure that there is back-up energy when the need arises.

These are not only environmentally friendly but can help save money one would have spent on electricity.

You can search online as there are a variety of options.

Power banks

Phones, laptops and other electrical devices are integral in most people’s lives. We need our devices to be constantly powered up to survive in this digital age.

Power banks can keep electronics charged during the set hours of load shedding. One of the cheapest charging stations can charge laptops, phones or tablets.

Rechargeable LED lights

Rechargeable LED lights help illuminate rooms when the power goes out.

Depending on the brand, they can last up to 60 hours. For extra convenience, they have an emergency USB port to charge most phones.

Gas power cookers

Load shedding can hit just when people are about to start preparing meals, for example frying eggs for breakfast. People need energy from food to be able to work, so this can be a huge inconvenience.

A gas-powered cooker can assist in ensuring that you can get to prepare meals.

IOL Business